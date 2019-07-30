header decal
Rocket League

30 Jul 2019

Rocket League roster moves: From Barcelona to TSM - all the EU roster moves you need to know about

RLCS rostermania is here and better than ever! We look at all the top RLCS roster moves to date.

﻿﻿Photo Credit: (DreamHack) 

Every off season teams opt to eschew conventional wisdom and forge a new path forward, and this offseason has been no exception! Despite positive placings, FC Barcelona decided to part ways with budding star player Yanis "Alpha54" Champenois who is reportedly leaving for TSM. Triple Trouble have seen plenty of turmoil as players were kicked and then re invited as the roster looks to stabilize without the help of an org. 

This article will be updated as news breaks so keep refreshing to see all the latest roster news from the European region! 

