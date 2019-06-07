Rocket League recently announced a nine week long summer event called "Radical Summer" where Psyonix plans to celebrate all things 80s. Featuring two new licensed DLC cars, three limited time modes, and a chance to use those cassettes (in event currency) toward leveling up your Rocket Pass when you've bought all the in event items, this is the most ambitious in game event to date! Let's look at the three biggest reasons why this is a huge positive step forward for the game as both a casual and competitive experience.
Rocket League
07 Jun 2019
Rocket League Radical Summer: Three reasons why this will be your favorite Rocket League event yet!
Prior timed events in Rocket League have been fun, but mostly hollow lacking in the way of significant additions to the game until this summer's jam packed throwback.
