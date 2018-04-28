Rocket League Gfinity Elite Series Playoffs Stream: Renault Vitality and Team Envy fight for Season 3 dominance

The Gfinity playoffs were exciting, but the best was saved for last as the first and second place teams of Group A emerge victorious to fight for the Season 3 crown. Playing a best of seven for the title, it will be an endurance run to see who comes out at the Gfinity Arena in London.

Team Envy had a dominant run in the regular season only losing to Team Vitality in a close series. Thanks to a quarterfinal bye, the team is slightly under tested only playing a semi-final game against Epsilon which resulted in a 4-2 victory.

Renault Vitality were the only team to take a series win off of Team Envy and feature a Rocket League Championship Series (RLCS) calibre roster. The aggressive Vitality are a perfect match for Envy and look to make it 2-0 on the season.

The playoffs take place on Saturday, April 28 and air at 4pm BST.

The stream will go live at 16:00 BST on Saturday, April 28. Please wait a few seconds for the live stream to load.