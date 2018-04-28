header decal
28 Apr 2018

Rocket League Gfinity Elite Series Playoffs Stream: Renault Vitality and Team Envy fight for Season 3 dominance

The playoffs had a lot of fireworks and the Elite Series grand final should be nothing less than spectacular.

The Gfinity playoffs were exciting, but the best was saved for last as the first and second place teams of Group A emerge victorious to fight for the Season 3 crown. Playing a best of seven for the title, it will be an endurance run to see who comes out at the Gfinity Arena in London. 

Team Envy had a dominant run in the regular season only losing to Team Vitality in a close series. Thanks to a quarterfinal bye, the team is slightly under tested only playing a semi-final game against Epsilon which resulted in a 4-2 victory. 

Renault Vitality were the only team to take a series win off of Team Envy and feature a Rocket League Championship Series (RLCS) calibre roster. The aggressive Vitality are a perfect match for Envy and look to make it 2-0 on the season.  

The playoffs take place on Saturday, April 28 and air at 4pm BST. 

The stream will go live at 16:00 BST on Saturday, April 28. Please wait a few seconds for the live stream to load. 

