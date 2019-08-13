Psyonix officially announced Season 8 of the RLCS and have made some big improvements to the Rocket League Rivalry Series. Psyonix has teased the prize pool, making sweeping changes to the RLRS qualification process, and has shown off some key dates for the RLCS and RLRS this year! So far, Psyonix has not teased/announced their finals location, but they teased more announcements in the future.
13 Aug 2019
Rocket League Championship Series Season 8 Announced: Everything to know about the upcoming RLCS and RLRS seasons
