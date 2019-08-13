header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

Rocket League

13 Aug 2019

Rocket League Championship Series Season 8 Announced: Everything to know about the upcoming RLCS and RLRS seasons

Rocket League Championship Series Season 8 Announced: Everything to know about the upcoming RLCS and RLRS seasons

Psyonix announced details for the upcoming eighth season of the RLCS and fifth of the RLRS.

Jump To

Photo Credit: (Psyonix) 

Psyonix officially announced Season 8 of the RLCS and have made some big improvements to the Rocket League Rivalry Series.  Psyonix has teased the prize pool, making sweeping changes to the RLRS qualification process, and has shown off some key dates for the RLCS and RLRS this year! So far, Psyonix has not teased/announced their finals location, but they teased more announcements in the future. 

READ MORE: Beyond the Summit: Everything you need to know! 

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy