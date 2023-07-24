How to Watch xQc and MoistCr1TiKaL 1v1 in Twitch Rivals Rocket League Face Off

Twitch Rivals' "Rocket League Face Off" is just around the corner! With over 60 events happening across 110+ show days in 2023, Twitch Rivals is a massive esports tournament and online competitive event featuring Twitch streamers and former pro players, garnering much hype and anticipation amongst fans.

Recently, excitement has reached new heights as the official TwitchRivals site unveiled the highly-anticipated lineup for the upcoming Rocket League event on July 25. Fans can hardly contain their enthusiasm as they anticipate an epic showdown featuring popular personalities xQc and MoistCr1TiKaL. The clash between these well-known streamers promises to be the highlight of the event!

xQc and MoistCritikal Rocket League 1v1

Exciting news has surfaced about the upcoming Twitch Rivals Rocket League event where two well-known streamers, xQc and MoistCr1TiKaL, will go head-to-head in a thrilling Best of 7 series. Fans eagerly await to see how the 1v1 will unfold, dubbing this event to be "peak RL content”. There's also a hopeful expectation that this showdown will have the potential to attract new players to Rocket League, boosting the game's popularity even further.

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: xQc

The Candian streamer, xQc, is a former professional Overwatch player turned full-time streamer. Over the years, his energetic and vibrant personality, coupled with a wide range of content, has garnered him a large and devoted following. On the other hand, MoistCr1TiKaL is a popular internet personality who is known for his deadpan and sardonic comedic style while delivering commentary on various topics. Both streamers create witty and engaging content, making both of them admired figures in the online community.

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: MoistCr1TiKaL

While xQc and MoistCritikal seem to be close in rank, it is up to anybody’s guess who will come out victorious in the much-anticipated Twitch Rivals Rocket League Best of 7 series.

Where do I watch Rocket League Face Off?

Twitch Rivals, now firmly established as a core component of Twitch's diverse content and community, offers gaming content creators from various backgrounds a platform to showcase their competitive gameplay. Operating under a rolling schedule, Twitch Rivals features a variety of competitive gaming events and engaging contests streamed from the platform's central official channel.

You can watch the Twitch Rivals Rocket League Face Off on the official Twitch channel. The event will take place on 26 July, 8pm to 12am (GMT +1).

Tournament format

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: TwitchRivals

According to the official Twitch Rivals website, the Twitch Rivals Rocket League Face Off tournament format will consist of three Best of 5 head-to-head matches for each region, NA and EU. Some of these matchups are still being decided.

For EU, we can expect to see Noly vs TBD, and Kaydop vs FairyPeak. Meanwhile, in the NA region, it will be /Daniel vs TBD, and /RetalsRL vs /Arsenal. Additionally, there will be a “Main Card” Best of 7 for each region. In EU, /Vatira_ will face off against TBD, and in NA, the highly-anticipated showdown between xQc and MoistCr1TiKaL will take place.

Anticipation is mounting as this Twitch Rivals event promises to deliver not only intense competition and meme-worthy content but also elevate Rocket League to new heights.