Roblox PS5: Is Roblox coming to the PS5 and Xbox Series X?

Roblox has continued to create some amazing content. What will the release of next-gen bring to Roblox?

Roblox has kept a huge fan base for a long time, and it seems nothing is changing moving forward!

It seems Roblox will only be coming to one of the Next-gen consoles so you’ll have to pick which console you want wisely.

We still have a few months until the release of the next-gen consoles, so you don’t have to make your mind up yet!

Current Platforms

Currently, Roblox is available on PC, Xbox One and Mobile.

Unfortunately, we’re currently unable to play Roblox on PlayStation consoles.

This is expected to be added to the PS4 soon, but we still have no release date for this.

This does give us a good idea as to which next-gen consoles the game will release on…

Next-Gen

Later this year, we’ll see the release of the next-gen consoles, these being the Xbox Series X and PS5.

It’s expected that Roblox will be available on the Xbox Series X at launch. This will be done using the “backwards compatible” feature.

However, there is no confirmed release on the PS5, so we’ll have to wait until the release of the console to find out more!

Roblox is currently available on a few platforms but is expected to release on more over the next few years.

The next-gen consoles release in “Holliday 2020”, meaning Roblox on Next-gen could release anytime between October and December 2020!

Roblox is likely to reach a host of new platforms like the Nintendo Switch in the next few years, but we’ll have to wait for more news regarding upcoming releases!