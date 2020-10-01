[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Roblox

Roblox October 2020 Promo Codes – Free Items, Cosmetics, Clothes & more

As another month begins, these are the freebies and looks on offer from the game developers.

Alastair Pusinelli by Alastair Pusinelli Oct 1, 2020
roblox realsport101

Every month, the team at Roblox release new promo codes, giving us access to a range of freebies within the game.

Here’s what you can get your hands on this October.

Gnarly Triangle Headphones

This code has returned to the game, so go and get your character some fetching new headphones

roblox-gnarly-triangle-headphones.jpg
GNARLS BARKLEY – Fancy rocking this wicked headet?

CODE – SMYTHSHEADPHONES2020

Tropical Coconut Pauldrons Cosmetic

Amazon Prime Members can get these cosmetics for free just by heading to this link.​

roblox-coconut-pauldrons.jpg
SHOULDER TO SHOULDER – Fancy walking along with a couple of cocktails?

Dapper Narwhal Shoulder Pal

Not released yet, but this cute narwhal with a little top hat, moustache and monacle is very dapper indeed!

roblox-dapper-narwhal-shoulder-pet-roblox.jpg
LOOKING SHARP – Stick this guy on your shoulder and feel like a king

After this image leaked, we are expecting into head in-game very soon.

White Cat Wizard Hat

Also an item yet to become available, but it is expected to arrive for free in the coming days.

roblox-white-cat-wizard-wide.jpg
YOU’RE A WIZARD, TABBY – Stick this magical cat on your head

We’ll update this post once the code becomes available.

All working Roblox Promo Codes

Alastair Pusinelli

Written by Alastair Pusinelli

First console: GameBoy Color / Favourite Game: Assassin's Creed 2 / Currently playing: Football Manager 2020

