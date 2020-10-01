Roblox October 2020 Promo Codes – Free Items, Cosmetics, Clothes & more

As another month begins, these are the freebies and looks on offer from the game developers.

Every month, the team at Roblox release new promo codes, giving us access to a range of freebies within the game.

Here’s what you can get your hands on this October.

Gnarly Triangle Headphones

This code has returned to the game, so go and get your character some fetching new headphones

GNARLS BARKLEY – Fancy rocking this wicked headet?

CODE – SMYTHSHEADPHONES2020

Tropical Coconut Pauldrons Cosmetic

Amazon Prime Members can get these cosmetics for free just by heading to this link.​

SHOULDER TO SHOULDER – Fancy walking along with a couple of cocktails?

Dapper Narwhal Shoulder Pal

Not released yet, but this cute narwhal with a little top hat, moustache and monacle is very dapper indeed!

LOOKING SHARP – Stick this guy on your shoulder and feel like a king

After this image leaked, we are expecting into head in-game very soon.

White Cat Wizard Hat

Also an item yet to become available, but it is expected to arrive for free in the coming days.

YOU’RE A WIZARD, TABBY – Stick this magical cat on your head

We’ll update this post once the code becomes available.

All working Roblox Promo Codes

