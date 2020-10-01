Roblox October 2020 Promo Codes – Free Items, Cosmetics, Clothes & more
As another month begins, these are the freebies and looks on offer from the game developers.
Every month, the team at Roblox release new promo codes, giving us access to a range of freebies within the game.
Here’s what you can get your hands on this October.
Gnarly Triangle Headphones
This code has returned to the game, so go and get your character some fetching new headphones
CODE – SMYTHSHEADPHONES2020
Tropical Coconut Pauldrons Cosmetic
Amazon Prime Members can get these cosmetics for free just by heading to this link.
Dapper Narwhal Shoulder Pal
Not released yet, but this cute narwhal with a little top hat, moustache and monacle is very dapper indeed!
After this image leaked, we are expecting into head in-game very soon.
White Cat Wizard Hat
Also an item yet to become available, but it is expected to arrive for free in the coming days.
We’ll update this post once the code becomes available.
All working Roblox Promo Codes
- Cake Cape – GROWINGTOGETHER14
- Gnarly Triangle Headphones – SMYTHSHEADPHONES2020
- Crystalline Companinon – WorldAlive (redeemed in Island of Move)
- Kinetic Staff – DIY (redeemed in Island of Move)
- Build it Backpack – SettingTheStage (redeemed in Island of Move)
- Hustle Hat – StrikeAPose (redeemed in Island of Move)
- Speedy Shades – GetMoving (redeemed in Island of Move)
- Cardio Cans – VictoryLap (redeemed in Island of Move)
- The Bird Says shoulder pet – TWEETROBLOX
