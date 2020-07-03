Roblox July Gift Cards: Robux, Cosmetics, July Promo Codes, Music Codes & More

Players can earn free Robux by creating their own games, but there ways to get around this process…

Earning Robux is one of the many challenges that players face in Roblox, since they are so hard to come by!

There are a few proven ways to earn them, but if you’re interested in getting some for right now, you may want to check out your Roblox Gift Cards options.

Continue below for all of the information you’ll need.

Roblox Gift Cards

Roblox gift cards are available in just two versions:

THE PERFECT GIFT: Though the options are limited, Roblox Gift Cards give players access to some unbelievable content

£10 and £20.

Both can be purchased either digitally or in stores, and grant players a bunch of Robux, the title’s in-game currency.

Robux can be spent in various ways, like on some of the games or on some of the insane cosmetics available.

Major UK retailers like GAME, PC World and Amazon all have Roblox Gift Cards stocked.

July Promo Codes

We’ve seen a pretty interesting collection of cosmetics in recent months – so much so that we have no idea what to expect next.

FLOWER POWER: This set of headphones draws influence from a rare plant.

The latest cosmetic to be introduced is the ‘Black Prince Succulent’ set of headphones, based on a real-life plant!

In order to get this cosmetic onto your Roblox character, you’ll need the code JOUECLUBHEADPHONES2020.

STAY ON BEAT: Last month we only received one new code, and it was for a set of rabbit-themed headphones

There are also some other codes that are still active from previous months, including:

TWEETROBLOX – ‘The Bird Says’ shoulder cosmetic

– ‘The Bird Says’ shoulder cosmetic SPIDERCOLA – ‘Spider Cola’ shoulder cosmetic

– ‘Spider Cola’ shoulder cosmetic TOYRUHEADPHONES2020 – ‘Teal Techno Rabbit’ headphones

If you’re new to Roblox and want to find out how to redeem the codes, head over to our How to Redeem Roblox Promo Codes article.

Music Codes

There are a few websites out here with pretty impressive music archives, and the best thing is that you can use the codes to change the music in Roblox!

ENDLESS CHOICES: You can use the search feature to find some surprisingly niche songs!

The site MusicCoder seems to have a pretty regularly updated selection of music.

If you’re looking for the latest selection of music, head over to our Roblox Music Codes article for all of the details.

