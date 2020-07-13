Roblox July 2020 Reddit: Frequently Asked Questions, Requirements, Predictions, Robux, Promo Codes & More

A quick skim of the Roblox subreddit is enough to keep you up to date on all the latest news and promotions.

There are a few cosmetics that are free to claim for Roblox users, thanks to a couple of codes in June carrying over to accompany July’s promo codes.

But other than that there isn’t much else to know, so we may as well take a quick dive on Roblox’s most active forum… Reddit!

Reddit

A 2 minute skim of Roblox’s reddit page can reveal a whole load of information that you previously had no idea about.

A VORTEX: Reddit is very easy to get lost in, especially as a committed gamer!

This is the nature of online forums, and we’re here to embrace it!

Below are some of FAQs from the page, as well as some of the latest posts that have gained popularity.

Hardware Requirements

Yawn, right?

LIMITED AVAILABILITY: Only a select few platforms can support Roblox Studio

Well, believe it or not, the majority of frequently asked questions fall under this category, so we have to address it.

Roblox Studio is an essential building tool for Roblox games, and to run this software, you’ll need:

A PC or Mac computer

Internet access

A Roblox account. Roblox Studio is free to use and does not require a license

A 3-button mouse with a scroll wheel is recommended (but you can get away with a touchpad)

Predictions

Finally, something with a little more substance!

NOT BAD: This concept actually fits pretty well with the randomness of the latest Roblox promo codes

Though this user may not have expected his concept to gain popularity on the Roblox subreddit, it is one of the fastest rising posts on the page!

Roblox promo code predictions are pretty impossible to get right, but considering what we’ve seen in recent months, you never know!

Free Robux

Before we start, lets just make sure that we all know what Robux are used for.

CITY LIVING: You can earn free robux by creating your very own Roblox games

Purchasing anything from the in-game catalogue requires Robux, the official currency.

Using Robux allows users to create game passes and developer products in different games – a touch that cements Roblox as a game of the future.

However, the best way to actually get ‘free’ Robux is by creating your very own Roblox game.

While you can earn actual real-life currency with in-game purchases, you can also monetize certain elements of your game to collect Robux.

For more ways to get free Robux, head over to the full article.

