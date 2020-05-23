Roblox: Gift Cards, Bonus Virtual Items, and more!
Everything from how to redeem to rewards for purchasing, here’s everything you need to know!
Roblox offers literally millions of titles alongside an impressively accessible game creator, which has produced some iconic and hugely popular titles ranging from RPGs to Battle Royals!
But if you’re interested in getting some more Robux to spend in-game, you may want to check out Roblox gift cards.
Here’s everything you need to know!
Roblox Gift Cards
Roblox gift cards come in £10 or £20 (in the US it’s 10$ or $20) and can be purchased either digitally or in stores.
The cards grant you Robux, the titles in-game currency, that can be spent in a number of ways.
You can pay to play some of the games, or purchase some awesome cosmetic additions to your player!
Where to get Roblox Gift Cards
Head over to retailers like GAME, Currys/PC World and Amazon to get your hands on them.
The great news is that you’ll also get another reward with your purchase!
Bonus Virtual Items
Cosmetics in Roblox allow you to add even more of your own style onto your characters.
When you redeem a Roblox gift card, you’ll be given one FREE virtual item.
Here’s what’s on offer:
Ninja Strike Cap
Theatricality and deception…but not in the way you know it. Check out this awesome headwear!
Business Ninja Pocket
Become the (Ninja) star of the meeting, with the bag that says, ‘I mean business!’
Pastel Ninja
Put style over practicality with this colourful stealth attire!
Silent Ninja Wings
Check out these awesome wings cleverly made with what looks to be bamboo.
Shuriken Supreme
Wear this as a constant reminder to your foes, that no one is a bigger fan of shuriken than you!
Ninja Chameleon
This little friend sits on your shoulder to remind you who is truly the ultimate stealth-specialist.
Blue Robux Backpack
Make it rain in the middle of Spring with this flashy essential. It also comes in red and black!
Promo codes
Look no further if you’re interested in the latest promo codes, we’ve got everything from what’s on offer and how to redeem right here.
