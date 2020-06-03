Roblox: Best music codes June 2020 – Bad Bunny, Justin Bieber & more

You’ll need some banging tunes to play along to, so here’s our top picks to kickstart the summer!

If you’re gonna play Roblox, you’ve gotta have the right music.

These are our favourite tracks this month and the codes you need to get them!

Eres Mia by Bad Bunny

If you’re a man of Spanish music then Eres Mia is a must!

You can get the Bad Bunny hit with the music code: 943160631.

Take Me Home, Country Roads by John Denver

They don’t get more classic than “Take me hoooooooooome, country rooooooooaaaads” so get this on your Roblox playlist.

The iconic John Denver track can be yours with the music code: 1579796667.

Love Story by Taylor Swift

If this isn’t one of your guilty pleasure songs then you’re LYING!

Get perhaps Taylor’s biggest hit with the music code: 131015491.

Baby by Justin Bieber

Another smash hit, and another guilty pleasure to say the least.

Biebs’ Baby can be yours with the music code: 215816785.

Faded by Alan Walker

An absolute banger, this is a tune you have to be playing Roblox too.

You can claim the Alan Walker anthem with the music code: 647977098.

