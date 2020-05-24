Roblox: Best music codes 2020

Roblox music codes are a way to experience your favorite songs in-game. These are the best in 2020.

In Roblox there are hundreds of songs available at your fingertips. It just takes knowing their music codes.

With that, let’s go over some of the best Roblox music codes of 2020.

The best Roblox music codes

THROWBACK- Roblox music codes make it feel like there’s a jukebox around every corner

Dance Monkey – Tones And I

Dance Monkey has been a huge radio hit after being popularized on TikTok.

You can take this classic in-game with the Roblox Dance Monkey music code: 4848176440.

READ MORE: Roblox: How to download on PS4

Myron – Lil Uzi Vert

Lil Uzi Vert has drummed up a lot of attention over social media for his newest album release.

You can bring the album’s title song Myron into Roblox with the following music code: 2564635083.

READ MORE: Is Roblox on Nintendo Switch?

Sucker – Jonas Brothers

The Jonas Brothers have returned from their Disney channel sensation years to continue to dominate the radio with hits.

Arguably their biggest song yet, Sucker, can be found in Roblox using the following music code: 3062246788.

READ MORE: Is Roblox on Mobile?

CITY OF ANGELS – 24kgoldn

This song came as a surprise to everyone, bringing a nostalgia to the radio that feels like it’s been around for years. Only it’s from a new, young artist, 24kgoldn. It has become even more popular (like some other songs on this list) thanks to TikTok.

You can bring this anthem into Roblox using the following music code: 4838896614.

READ MORE: Roblox: April 2020 Promo Codes