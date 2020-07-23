header decal
Roblox

23 Jul 2020

Roblox August 2020 Promo Codes: New Cosmetics, Headphones, All Active Codes, Make your own Clothes & More

Roblox August 2020 Promo Codes: New Cosmetics, Headphones, All Active Codes, Make your own Clothes & More

We're expecting new codes any minute now, but there are still PLENTY of others to choose from!

Promo Codes

Create & Sell Clothing

As we approach the new month, there's only one thing on Roblox players' minds, and that is the free promo codes!

Well we've gathered all of the latest active promo codes for you in one convenient spot, but there's no need to thank us.

Continue below for the full list of codes!

Promo Codes

We're anticipating the next set of promo codes to arrive any time now... well, at least we're hoping for a set of codes!

roblox-clothes

VARIATION: You can make your avatar look however you want in Roblox

Last month we only saw one new code, and it was for the Black Prince Succulent headphones.

READ MORE: Roblox Free Music Codes

However, we have the full list of active promo codes, so you should get them before they disappear!

codes 1

SHADES AND SHOULDER ACCESSORIES: Get all the latest clothing for your avatar!

These accessories are certainly a bold choice for customising your avatar with, and they have a surprising amount of detail.

promo codes

SICKO MODE: All of your mates will be jealous of this cool hat, backpack and cool set of headphones

And if free clothing isn't enough for you, there are also ways that you can create your own clothing, with the option to make some money off of it!

Create & Sell Clothing

If you want to find out how to make pants and shirts for your avatar, you've come to the right place!

Roblox-sell

MARKETPLACE: Find everything you can buy and sell in one convenient place!

You can even make your own custom t-shirts, but you'll need to follow a very particular series of steps to do so.

READ MORE: How to Create your own T-Shirts, Pants and Shirts in Roblox

And if you don’t fancy wearing your own designs, you can always sell your clothing to other Roblox players.

Again, you'll need to follow a series of six steps to list your items for sale, but we've included all of those details in a 'How to Create your own Clothes' Roblox article.

READ MORE: How to create Roblox games and get Free Robux

