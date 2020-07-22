header decal
Roblox

22 Jul 2020

Roblox August 2020 Make Your Own Clothes: Create, Upload, Sell, Latest Promo Codes & More

You can rep your own designs in Roblox, or you can head to the marketplace to make some money!

Create Clothing

How to Sell Clothing

July’s Promo Codes

In Roblox, you can't design your own hair, hats or any other accessory, but you can make your own clothes.

However, that depends on if you want to keep them for yourself or to sell them to other players for some Robux.

Create Clothing

Here, we outline how to make avatar pants and shirts, either to use yourself or to sell in the catalogue.

T-Shirts

The simplest clothing design is for a t-shirt.

roblox-clothes

VARIATION: You can make your avatar look however you want!

This is basically an image that gets applied to the front of an avatar’s torso.

READ MORE: How to create Roblox games and get Free Robux

To make a t-shirt, you'll need to create an image and upload it to Roblox.

To upload clothing, you need to follow these simple steps:

  • Save your template file
  • Go to the 'Create' page
  • Click on either Shirts, Pants, or T-Shirts in the left column
  • In the main area of the window, click 'Choose File' to select your template file
  • Type in a name for your item and click upload
  • Once approved by Roblox, the item will show up as one of your creations and can be used on your avatar, or sold to other players (we will show you how to sell clothes below)

Shirts and Pants

Shirts and pants are unique as they wrap all the way around an avatar’s body, giving you more control over your design.

SHIRT

To get started, you can use clothing templates and simply draw your own art on top.

PANTS

To do this, you'll need to save a template to your computer, then open the templates in the image editor of your choice.

How to Sell Clothing

If you don't fancy wearing your own designs, you can always sell your clothing to other Roblox players.

Roblox-sell

MARKETPLACE: Find everything you can purchase in one place!

To do this, you'll need to:

  • Go to the 'Create' section located in the blue bar at the top of the site
  • Click on either Shirts, Pants, or T-Shirts in the left column
  • Click the gear to the right of the item you want to sell
  • Click 'Configure', then select 'Sales'
  • On the 'Sales' page, click to turn on the 'Item for Sale' option
  • Enter the amount of Robux for which you want to sell your clothing, then click 'Save'

July’s Promo Codes

The code “JOUECLUBHEADPHONES2020” will give you the Black Prince Succulent headphones for your Roblox character!

Annotation 2020 07 04 105929

FLOWER POWER: The succulent headphones are pretty out there!

They may not be the biggest or baddest headphones, but they are simple, subtle and detailed.

READ MORE: Roblox Best Role-Playing Games

This gives them a unique look compared to last month’s free items, so be sure to pick this one up ASAP!

Roblox best role-playing games

EXPRESS YOURSELF – Choose which cosmetics you wear in your inventory!

The code “SPIDERCOLA” will give you the Spider Cola creature that sits on your shoulder.

You can also use the code “TWEETROBLOX” to get the Twitter Bird, which also sits on your shoulder.

READ MORE: Is Roblox on Xbox Series X?

