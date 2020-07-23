Roblox August 2020 How to Redeem: Promo Codes, Full List of Cosmetics, Create Clothes, Sell & More

We're expecting August's promo codes to drop any time now, but without any previous experience, you'll struggle to redeem them.

Here we take you through every step in the installation process, and even include a list of all the free cosmetics available to players.

Thank us later...

August Promo Codes

Last month we only saw one new code, and it was for the Black Prince Succulent headphones, but there are loads of others to redeem!

These accessories are a bold choice to customise your avatar with, and they feature a great level of detail.

But if you're struggling for where to go with these promo codes, we've got your back!

How to Redeem Promo Codes

Redeeming promo codes is a slice of cake, even for beginners!

But before anything, you’ll need to make sure that you’re logged into the Roblox account that you wish to use the code on.

Once you have, head over to the Roblox Promo Code Redemption page and enter your code in the box.

Once you click redeem, you’ll get a message confirming that you have redeemed the code!

You’ll now be able to check out your new items in your inventory and put them on your avatar.

And if free clothing isn’t enough for you, there are even some ways to make your own.

Make your own Clothes

It's a little known fact in the Roblox community that you can create your very own clothes, but you’ll need to follow a very particular series of steps to do so.

And if you don’t fancy wearing your own designs, you can always sell your clothing to other Roblox players.

To do this, you’ll need to follow a series of six steps to list your items for sale, but you can make some quick cash in the process.

We’ve included all of those details in our ‘How to Create your own Clothes' Roblox article.