[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Roblox

Roblox August 2020 Gift Cards: Cosmetics, Robux, Buy Clothes, Promo Codes & More

Surprise your friends with a Roblox gift card so that they can buy all the latest cosmetics for their avatar!

Julian-Sims by Julian Sims Jul 27, 2020
roblox gift cards august

Roblox players face many problems in-game, but possibly the biggest one is earning Robux.

Since they are so hard to come by, players will go through crazy lengths to get them!

There are some proven ways to earn them, but if you’re in for a quick fix, Roblox Gift Cards may be the option for you…

Contents hide
1 Gift Cards
2 Latest Promo Codes

DOWNLOAD ROBLOX HERE!

Gift Cards

Roblox gift cards are available in just two versions: £10 and £20.

Roblox: Gift Cards, Bonus Virtual Items, and more! - RealSport
THE PERFECT GIFT: Though the options are limited, Roblox Gift Cards give players access to some unbelievable content

Both can be purchased either digitally or in stores, and grant players a bunch of Robux, the title’s in-game currency.

READ MORE: How to get Free Robux

Robux can be spent in various ways, like on some of the games or on some of the insane cosmetics available.

Major UK retailers like GAMEPC World and Amazon all have Roblox Gift Cards stocked.

Latest Promo Codes

Last month we only saw one new code, and it was for the Black Prince Succulent headphones, but there are loads of others to redeem!

codes 1
GET THEM WHILE THEY ARE HOT: Get all the latest clothing for your avatar!

These accessories are a bold choice to customise your avatar with, and they feature a great level of detail.

promo codes
SICKO MODE: All of your mates will be jealous of this cool hat, backpack and cool set of headphones

But if you’re struggling for where to go with these promo codes, we’ve got your back!

READ MORE: Latest Roblox Promo Codes

Julian-Sims

Written by Julian Sims

RealSport may receive a small commission if you click a link from one of our articles onto a retail website and make a purchase. For more information, see our Cookie Policy.

  • MOST POPULAR
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon