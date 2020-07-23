Roblox August 2020 Get Free Robux: Create a Game, Sell your Clothes, Promo Codes, Cosmetics & More

There are plenty of ways to make some money in-game, but only a couple to make some FREE Robux!

August’s promo codes are primed to drop any time now, but in the meantime, you may as well make some quick cash.

There are multiple ways to earn Robux, and even some opportunities to get some absolutely free!

Continue below for the best methods to do so.

How to get Free Robux

Purchasing anything from the in-game catalogue requires Robux, the official currency.

And the more you have, the more special items you can buy!

Using Robux allows users to create game passes and developer products in different games – a touch that cements Roblox as a game of the future.

There are a couple of reliable ways to make some quick cash, so we will take you through them below.

Create a Game

However, one of the best way to actually get ‘free’ Robux is by creating your very own Roblox game.

All users are able to build as many games as they want, and it’s pretty easy to do so:

Click ‘Create’ in the blue bar at the top of the page

In the ‘My Creations’ tab, click ‘Games’ if it isn’t already highlighted

Click ‘Create New Game’

Choose the settings and templates for your new creation, then click ‘Create Game’

While you can earn actual real-life currency with in-game purchases, you can also monetize certain elements of your game to collect Robux.

Sell your Clothes

Well, not literally the ones off your avatar’s back – ones you’ve made yourself!

You can create your very own clothes using templates, but you’ll need to follow a very particular series of steps to do so.

To sell these clothes, you’ll need to follow a series of six steps to list your items for sale, but you can make some quick cash in the process.

You can name your very own price when listing your piece of clothing, so you better make it good!

August Promo Codes

Last month we only saw one new code, and it was for the Black Prince Succulent headphones, but there are loads of others to redeem!

These accessories are a bold choice to customise your avatar with, and they feature a great level of detail.

Stay tuned for when the next free cosmetics drop!

