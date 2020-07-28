Roblox August 2020 Cosmetics Leak: Promo Codes, Clothes, Accessories, Free Robux & More
There are cosmetic leaks popping up all the time and there’s no way to keep track of them! Or is there…
As we approach the new month, there’s only one thing on Roblox players’ minds, and that is the free promo codes!
However, there’s a whole page dedicated to the latest Roblox items that could be on their way…
Cosmetics Leak
There’s a whole website dedicated to upcoming Roblox items before they are released!
View leaked images, details, and content right here, or follow RoliLeaks on twitter for more updates.
August Promo Codes
We’re anticipating the next set of promo codes to arrive any time now… well, at least we’re hoping for a set of codes!
Last month we only saw one new code, and it was for the Black Prince Succulent headphones.
READ MORE: Roblox Free Music Codes
However, we have the full list of active promo codes, so you should get them before they disappear!
These accessories are certainly a bold choice for customising your avatar with, and they have a surprising amount of detail.
And if free clothing isn’t enough for you, there are also ways that you can create your own clothing, with the option to make some money off of it!