Roblox August 2020 Best Games: RPGs, Battle Royales, Create Games, Get Free Robux & More

Roblox gives players seemingly unlimited creative freedom, alongside a huge catalogue of user-generated games to play.

We've seen Battle Royales, RPGs and even some educational games rise to the very top, so we've listed some of them below.

Battle Royale Games

Here’s our pick of some of the best Battle Royale titles available to Roblox players.

Island Royale

The game is a couple of years old, and has been favorited over 1 million times!

WELCOME TO THE ROCK! The only escape is to be the last one standing!

Up to 200 players can get involved in a match, with the goal being to be the last one standing.

Sound familiar? With the perceived similarities to the enormously popular Fortnite, it’s not hard to see why this game is consistently drawing in new players!

Prison Royale

Prison Royale places you in a similar situation as PUBG, however, it’s first-person!

I AIN’T GOIN BACK: You’ll have to use your skills and cunning to ensure your freedom

Search buildings for equipment and weapons, all while evading enemies!

With over 74 million visits, this is definitely one to jump into.

Create Games, Get Free Robux

Purchasing anything from the in-game catalogue requires Robux, the official currency.

IT’S EASY: Just follow the steps we list below!

And the more you have, the more special items you can buy! It's simple.

Using Robux allows users to create game passes and developer products in different games – a touch that cements Roblox as a game of the future.

However, potentially the best way to actually get ‘free’ Robux is by creating your very own Roblox game.

JAILBREAK: No matter which side you are on, you’ll need to keep your wits about you.

All users are able to build as many games as they want, and it’s pretty easy to do so:

Click ‘Create’ in the blue bar at the top of the page

In the ‘My Creations’ tab, click ‘Games’ if it isn’t already highlighted

Click ‘Create New Game’

Choose the settings and templates for your new creation, then click ‘Create Game’

While you can earn actual real-life currency with in-game purchases, you can also monetize certain elements of your game to collect Robux.

