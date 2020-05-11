Roblox April 2020 Promo Codes!: April Promo Codes, How to Redeem, Other Codes and More!

Roblox is a game that can be fun for all the Family!

With cool cosmetics and game modes, you can have hours of fun messing around with your friends.

Unfortunate, unlocking cool cosmetics can be difficult so

using Promo codes can be an easy way to get your hands on some epic loot.

Here, we’ll cover the most recent Promo codes for April 2020.

April 2020 Promo Codes

Below, are two promo codes that are working in April 2020.

PALY ANYWHERE - Make sure to check out Roblox on all the available platforms!

The Hyper HoverHeart can be redeemed using code “FLOATINGFAVOURITE”.

This cosmetic was created in celebration of Roblox’s Instagram account reaching one million followers!

This has been available since February, so make sure to

redeem this ASAP to ensure you get your hands on this awesome cosmetic!

Next, is the Hashtag No Filter mask. You can redeem this using the code “BEARYSTYLISH”.

This, again, has been available since February so make sure you redeem this one soon.

How to Redeem

These codes need to be applied to your Roblox account once you have them!

YOUR STYLE - Choose exactly how you want to look with all the in-game cosmetics!

To do this, you’ll need to enter them on the ‘Promotions’

page on the website or launcher and enter them there.

If you’ve entered the right code, a prompt will pop up

telling you it’s correct. If not, make sure you entered the right code and it’s

spelt right.

More Codes

Although these codes still work, there are many other codes

out there that still work.

COSMETICS GALORE - Make sure to check out our May 2020 article for these Promo codes!

A great place to check for these is the VoltIsHyper YouTube channel.

Everything from Robux giveaways to Promo codes so be sure to have a look here if you’re interested.

We’ll be covering any new Promo codes that release in the future

so be sure to check back for any updates and additional cosmetics!