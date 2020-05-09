Is Roblox on PS4: Release date? Cross-Platform and more

The massively popular title has made its way onto Xbox One, but could it come to Sony’s console?

Roblox has a vast community of players and creators, which spreads across the world! But is Roblox on PS4?

Let’s find out!

Is Roblox on PS4?

Sorry PS4 owners, but Roblox is not currently on the platform. But that doesn’t mean you have to miss out on the action!

Roblox is available to play on Xbox, PC, Mac, and mobile, so if you have any of these you can get started, for free! And with cross-platform play, you can join your friends from the go!

But could we expect to see Roblox released on the PS4 in the future?

Will Roblox come out on PS4?

Minecraft and Roblox share some similarities.

Both revolve around creative freedom, both have a simple and self-aware signature look and both started on PC and became available on consoles later.

There could be a chance Roblox will follow suit and come out on PS4, but we’ll have to wait for an official announcement before we get our hopes up!

BUILD YOUR WORLD: Customisation features heavily in the game!

Popular Games on Roblox

These are the best Roblox games as picked by PCGamesN:

Natural Disaster Survival – like PUBG but don’t worry about players – only the natural elements!

Scuba Diving at Quill Lake – treasure awaits in the huge lake, but you’ll need special equipment to go further.

Jailbreak – You decide to be either a police officer or a criminal. Choose to either keep the prisoners in or try to escape! If an escape is successful, the game becomes an open world.

Theme Park Tycoon 2 – build the theme park of your wildest dreams, expand, earn cash, and ride!

Work at a Pizza Place – Order up! Get to work at the pizzeria. Whether it’s cashier, cook, pizza boxer or delivery, this a fun way to pick up some cash.

Murder Mystery 2 – Murder mystery with two characters – a sheriff and a murderer holding weapons…can you figure out whodunnit?

With a huge community of players and creators around the world, and with new promos on in-game purchases becoming available, there’s never been a better time to play the game.

For everything Roblox and more, make sure to check back in with us!