Odin Gaming Zero Gravity Mousepad Review: New Kid On The Block

Founded in 2019, Odin Gaming is a relatively new company in the gaming industry.

As is to be expected, they are not as established as companies such as Logitech or Glorious, yet they are making products of equal quality.

Odin Gaming specializes in their Zero Gravity mousepads, they range from the standard size to the elaborate 3XL size.

Let's take a look at Odin Gaming's Zero Gravity mousepads!

Basic Info

Priced anywhere from $16.99 USD to $49.99 USD for the 3XL version.

4mm thickness

Uses "Zero Gravity" surface

Available in a wide array of colors.

First Impressions

EDGEY - Notice the unique color variation along the edges.

I received the XL and XXL versions of the Odin Gaming mousepads, sizes most gamers are opting towards now.

The packaging on the Zero Gravity pads was better than most mousepads. They also come with a carrying case, convenient if you need to take your mousepad on the go.

I was pleasantly surprised by the material used on the pad. It resembles the material Glorious uses for their pads and the white on white one looks absolutely gorgeous.

Comfort and Design

FIRE - The white/pink combination is one of our favorites.

The different colored stitching adds a nice flare to the design of the mousepad, it offers a nice touch of color. The mousepad is also notably thicker than most mousepads, as it is 4mm in depth. Although this may not affect performance, it is worth noting.

The comfort level of the Zero Gravity mousepads does not dimish even with the 4mm depth. Although there were concerns about buffering along the edges due to the increased depth.

However, the Zero Gravity mousepad does a great job of eliminating any discomfort that you would feel while using it!

Glide

ZERO GRAVITY - Odin Gaming's logo is placed nicely on their mousepads.

Having used the mousepad with a wide array of mice, and through multiple games that require sudden fast mouse movements; it was smooth sailing throughout.

The mousepad's material offers for quick movements should one need to flick in any direction. The cloth material used also did not cause any stutters or interference.

Thoughts

SUBTLE - The mousepads look fantastic with any setup.

I have stated in past reviews that it is hard to mess up a mousepad these days, every company has its own take on one but, far too often are we left with something plain.

With that said, what really makes a mousepad special these days is when company's go above and beyond. Whether it is in terms of design, comfort or attention to detail; aspects like those included in the Zero Grav really make their mousepads stand out.

Odin Gaming is a new company and you can really appreciate the attention to detail in these mousepads. I am a BIG fan of the feel of the material and I feel like they are a company people need to watch out for over the next few years.

For now, it is going to be hard to decide which mousepad I am going to use, but if you are in the market for a new one make sure to consider Odin Gaming.

Score