Logitech G703 Wireless Review: One of a Kind

Logitech G has been making waves in gaming over the last few years, with the release of their new TKL gaming keyboard, which is considered one of the best gaming keyboards out there right now.

Summer of 2019 was another milestone for Logitech, as they released another wireless gaming mouse in the G703.

Vastly different than the superb G Pro Wireless, the G703 fits a niche no other company has attempted.

Let's take a look at our review of the Logitech G703!

Basic Info

Priced at

107g

1 ms report rate

12,000 Max DPI

Height: 124 mm

Width: 68 mm

Depth: 43 mm

Battery Life; 24-32 hours

First Impressions

Opposed to the G Pro Wireless, the G703 has a fantastic ergonomic feel to it.

SLEEK - Take a look at the ergonomics of the G703!

The curved mouse buttons are stellar for users seeking ergonomics.

The G703 is much heavier than most gaming mice nowadays at 107g, so if you are seeking a lightweight mouse this is not the one to look at.

All the standard accessories come packaged with the G703, the “LIGHTSPEED USB receiver” is used to the increased wireless range.

Wireless Function

Based on the G Pro wireless' s sensor, the G703 uses a similar sensor and the difference is barely noticeable.

SENSOR - The sensor is one of the best in the game!

The G703 has one of the best wireless connectivity of all gaming mice, and this comes to no surprise from a Logitech product.

Ergonomics

The selling point behind the G703 is the ergonomics, Logitech has risen to the task of making an ergonomic mouse that also has a wireless feature.

CURVES - The design of the G703 is stellar!

Opposed to the G Pro and other gaming mice, the G703 perfectly moulds to your hand; it is similar to using the Glorious Model D which is one of the best ergonomic gaming mice.

If you are looking for an amazing mouse feel while gaming, this is the mouse you are going to want to look at.

Although it is a heavy mouse, you will not be displeased with the ergonomics.

Scroll Wheel and Buttons

The side buttons themselves are good – they are very tactile and responsive, sticking out enough to press easily, and are slightly larger than other mice.

RUBBER - The scroll wheel of the G703 is a rubber material.

The scroll of the G703 features a rubber material and is rather quiet compared to other mice; it is a solid scroll wheel all in all.

Final Thoughts

Logitech G once again continues to impress, the G703 is without a doubt a one of a kind mouse. It is hard to find a good wireless mouse regardless, and somehow Logitech has now done it multiple times.

The G703 fits the mould many gamers are looking for when it comes to a mouse, be sure to check this one out if you are looking for a new one.