Glorious 3XL Mousepad Review: Sailing Smooth All The Way

Gaming mousepads have evolved tremendously over recent years, with gamers demanding more mouse space than ever!

Long gone are the days of basic mousepads, as the era of the 3XL mousepads is here.

Glorious' 3XL mousepad has been out for a while - but now there are more alternatives than ever, how does the Glorious 3XL rank in 2020?

Basic Info

GLIDE - The material makes for easy mouse movement while playing!

Dimensions: 24x48in / 61x122cm

Thickness: 3mm

Claims to be the "World's Largest Mousepad"

Priced at £38.47

Cloth material

Comfort and Design

Upon first inspection, the mousepad is comprised of the standard cloth material you would typically see on any other.

However, the superior quality of the pad quickly puts the 3XL above the rest.

ROLL UP: Easily tidy up your set-up

It has a nice clean polished feel to it, and is completely smooth.

The outer edges of the mousepad are stiched well, so you won't experience any tearing or discomfort while resting your arm atop.

Glide Speed

To test how fast and smooth the mouse will glide off the 3XL; I used two different types of mice.

The Logitech G Pro Wireless and the Glorious Model D, the latter have faster mouse skates than the G Pro so we can assume it will glide further.

The ability for the mouse to seemingly glide from one end to the other without any interruptions or stops is really what makes a mousepad.

Thoughts

Using this mousepad feels much better than the one I was previously playing on, long movements with my mouse have no stutters or hinderances, and it all glides smoothly.

Of course, this mousepad is massive, it practically covers my entire desk and although this may be a con to some gamers out there, it does blend in rather nicely.

SUBTLE: The 3XL lies beneath your keyboard, monitor and mouse

Everyone has different needs out of their mousepad, the Glorious 3XL model has been rather common in the Fortnite community compared to other games.

Long flicks and other fast movements happen all the time in Fortnite, so perhaps this is the reason why, but this mousepad may be a bit too much for some gamers.

Depending on the desk you own will affect if you are going to purchase the Glorious 3XL; besides the size, you should 100% pick this mousepad up if you are in the market for a new one.

It is hard to mess up a mousepad after all, but far too often do companies just stick to the norm. Glorious's attention to detail throughout the design of the 3XL is tremendous, and I cannot wait to continue using it.

Score

Design: 3.5/5

Material: 5/5

Durability: 4/5

Overall: 4.5/5

