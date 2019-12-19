RealSport's Gamer Gift Guide for Christmas 2019: Gaming headsets, controllers, stocking fillers & more

Christmas is coming! We imagine you're well and truly in panic present buying mode.

Whether you're looking for the perfect piece of tech to put on your wish list or you're buying an accessory for a fellow gamer, we're got you covered!

RealSport is here to breakdown the best tech and gaming gifts available this Christmas, so check out the best deals on offer.

Headsets

When it comes to gaming headsets there are plenty to choose from. Here are some of the best headphones we've tried out.

SteelSeries Arctis 7

SteelSeries has excelled in their execution of the Arctis 7 Wireless. The price may be a little high, but it’s very much a case of getting what you pay for.

STAY ALERT: Surround sound and onboard S1 speakers means you'll never miss enemy footsteps

With top of the line comfort and sound performance, if you are in the market for a wireless headset this winter, SteelSeries are a great option.

To read our full review of the SteelSeries Arctis 7, head here.

Gioteck TX-50

Premium comfort, premium finish, good audio. If you are gaming on a budget, this is the perfect headset for you.

WHAT HEADPHONES? Lightweight materials combined with Alacantra padding make you forget you are wearing anything

The only slight issue is the portability of the headset (due to the lack of a foldable design), but the comfort and price of the headset make up for it.

To read more, check out our full Gioteck TX-50 review.

Sennheiser GSP 370

EASY ADJUSTMENT: The infinity volume wheel allows for simple audio alteration

A high-quality headset without the bulk of some of its rivals. If you want to shed the weight of a headset without sacrificing quality, this is the one for you.

Follow this link to read more about the Sennheiser GSP 370 Headset.

Turtle Beach Elite Atlas Aero

This headset is superb - the design is simple and while a big headset it does fold for added portability.

ULTIMATE IMMERSION: the 3D audio immersion system really drops you into the game

At £129.99 they're not cheap, but if you like joining up with a squad to dominate Fortnite, take down opponents on Call of Duty, or just want to truly dive into the world of your favourite RPG then the Elite Atlas Aero is the one for you.

To read our full review of Turtle Beach's headset, head here.

Turtle Beach Battle Buds (In-Ear)

The in-ear gaming headset is built to battle on any platform – and plugs easily into your controller.

MARATHON: Turtle Beach claims you can play for hours with the Battle Buds and it’ll stave off fatigue

A great, well-priced headset that’ll win fans over because of its light-weight design and comfort. They make a fantastic companion for the Nintendo Switch.

To read more about the Battle Buds, head to our full review.

Controllers

There are a load of great controllers on the market so whether you're a casual or serious gamer, there's one to fit your needs.

Nacon REVOLUTION Unlimited Pro Controller (PS4)

The REVOLUTION Unlimited Pro Controller is a wired controller (with the option to go wireless) that has been created specifically for competitive gamers looking for performance and comfort.

CUSTOM CONTROLLER: With the (included) PC software, gamers can customise button mapping, analogue stick and trigger sensitivity, vibration motors and much more

Asymmetric analogue sticks, wider action buttons and triggers and two weight compartments offer a truly personalised experience.

To read more about Nacon controllers, head here.

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2

The all-new Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 features over 30 new ways to play like a pro.

PLAY YOUR WAY: You can also save up to three custom profiles and one default profile on the controller and switch between them easily with the Profile button

Adjustable-tension thumbsticks, shorter hair trigger locks and wrap-around rubberised grip are just some of the amazing features that helps the Elite controller enhance your gameplay.

Read more about the Xbox Elite 2 controller here.

Gioteck VX4 Wireless (PS4 & PC)

CUSTOM COLOUR: The VX4 also comes in silver, blue and red

Gioteck’s VX4 controller is a good piece of kit for its price. This controller is perfect for a casual gamer or a player who is looking to buy/replace an affordable, secondary controller for offline multiplayer gaming.

Read more in our full Gioteck VX4 review.

Gioteck WX4 Wireless (Nintendo Switch)

The Gioteck WX4 for Nintendo Switch is the perfect ‘pro controller’ for owners of Nintendo’s latest console.

BARGAIN BUY: the Gioteck WX4 retails at half the price of the pro controller, at £24.99

Not only can you get it for an incredibly reasonable price, but it outperforms the stock Switch controls by a long-shot in terms of extended gaming.

Four our full review of the Gioteck WX4 controller, head here.

Stocking Fillers

These gifts make up perfect stocking fillers for any gamers.

Cable Guys

INTO THE STOCKING-VERSE: Get one of 2019 most-loved characters to hold your gadgets

These little guys make the perfect Christmas gift for any gamer. They make up an inventive controller holder, which you can use to dock your controllers whilst they're charging.

SERVE THE LIGHT: Who can you trust more than the most honourable of assassins?

We tried out the Miles Morales Spiderman and Ezio (Assassin's Creed) Cable guys, but there's a ton of popular characters to choose from!

Gamer Socks

PUT YOUR FOOT IN IT: An easy win this Christmas

These socks are great for gamers and rather apt! Grab these here as a Secret Santa or to put in a gamer's stocking.

Retro Pocket Games

UNVBELIAVBLE VALUe: Get access to over 100 games for less than £10

This neat bit of kit allows you to conveniently play retro games wherever you go. With over 100 8-bit games to choose from you'll be sure to find some of your old favourites - and all for below a tenner!

READ MORE: The best games to buy this Christmas 2019