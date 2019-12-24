Best PS4 Games of 2019: Death Stranding, Resident Evil 2, NBA 2K20 & more

So, another year has passed and we've had plenty of games to get stuck in to over the course of 2019.

With the likes of Last of Us 2 and Cyberpunk 2077 coming in 2020, most of us are looking ahead to the new year - however, let's not forget the gaming delights that 2019 brought us.

Below we've ranked the best PS4 games of 2019, from ten down to number one.

10. Need for Speed: Heat

Developer: Ghost Games

Coming in at the number 10 spot on our list is the latest installment in the 25-year-old franchise. Need for Speed Heat hit the shelves back in November and its graphics, sound, and customisation are all top-notch.

This is a fun game and is much like the Fast and Furious films it takes inspiration from; flashy, good-looking and a fun, cheesy campaign.

To read more, take a look at our full NFS Heat review.

9. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Developer: Respawn Entertainment

Set five years after Revenge Of The Sith, the game’s protagonist Cal Kestis is a young ex-Padawan forced from hiding who only narrowly escapes capture in the opening gambit.

Fallen Order truly feels like Star Wars, with the sound department killing it and the visuals really putting you into the gritty nature of The Empire.

It is fun to play and challenging even to some hardened gamers at the higher difficulty levels!

8. GRID

Developer: Codemasters

The second racer in our list, GRID is a fantastic racing game, with a wide range of cars, locations, and circuit routes, which means you aren’t likely to get bored with it any time soon. The racing experience is truly unlike any other too.

It’s the kind of game you can jump in for a quick race or thrash around for a 5-hour binge and still enjoy. The variety of cars, tracks, and unpredictable races make it one you’ll come back to over and over again.

You can read our full GRID review.

7. Death Stranding

Developer: Kojima Productions

Kojima Productions action game is currently only available on PS4, with the reveal trailer catching gamers' eyes way back in 2016 for featuring Norman Reedus (The Walking Dead) shortly after undergoing cesarian birth - we know, weird...

The game is set in a United States where destructive creatures from a realm between life and death begin roaming the Earth. The story perplexed some gamers, but it's phenomenal voice acting, scenery and soundtrack make for an intriguing experience.

6. FIFA 20

Developer: Electronic Arts (EA)

Due to its popularity, EA's football title was always going end up on this top 10 list somewhere. This year’s game has brought with it a refurbished Career Mode, allowing for manager customisation and dynamic team morale.

In addition, Ultimate Team has been diversified with new features such as First Owner Objectives, bringing a new twist to the online game mode. Also, EA's new street football mode, VOLTA, makes up a very well rounded game, that has something for all football fans.

To read our full review of FIFA 20, follow this link.

5. F1 2019

Developer: Codemasters, Swordfish Studios

F1 2019 was released back in June with rave reviews from both the fans and critics alike. It’s generally accepted that this year’s game is one of the best, if not the best in the ten years since Codemasters began developing the franchise.

The game’s inclusion of driver transfers, antagonistic rivalries and a superb driving experience makes this game an unquestionable hit.

If you want to find out more, head over to our full F1 2019 review.

4. NBA 2K20

Developer: Visual Concepts

Without question, this is the best NBA 2K title to date. The visuals are crisp, the gameplay bugs from previous editions have been eradicated and there has been significant improvements to already top quality modes.

The changes to offense and defense make it easier for those who struggle with in-game plays, but are so rewarding when you get them right. This is the most customisable and ambitious 2K title yet.

For our full NBA 2K20 review, head here.

3. Apex Legends

Developer Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends is Respawn Entertainment's answer to the massive hype around free-to-play battle royale style games. The game was released back in February, but had no prior marketing!

Apex Legends has proved massively popular ever since, and is currently in its third season. With season four just around the corner, if you haven't given this game a go, what are you waiting for?

To read more about Apex Legends, head here.

2. Resident Evil 2

Developer: Capcom

You may forget this game came out in 2019, but the remake of the 1998 survival horror game hit the shelves way back in January.

Resident Evil 2 sees you take control of police officer, Leon S. Kennedy, and college student, Claire Redfield, in an attempt to escape from Raccoon City during the zombie apocalypse - this isn't one for the faint hearted.

Incredible visuals, superb gameplay and sprinkled with nostalgia, Capcom's game won Golden Joystick's 'ultimate game' award, and is unlucky not to be top spot on our list.

1. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Developer: Infinity Ward

The new COD is nostalgia done right, bringing all the intense firefights of the old Modern Warfare game with fresh graphics, amazing audio, and spectacular maps.

There are hundreds of loadout unlockables and gunsmith options, the depth of game modes and of course the planned DLC means this is not a game that will lose its player base quickly.

A deserved winner of our best PS4 game of 2019.

Check out our full review of COD: Modern Warfare here.