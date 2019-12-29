Best Mobile Games of the Decade – Clash of Clans, Candy Crush, Flappy Bird & more

What a decade it has been for mobile gaming.



When the clock struck midnight on January 31st 2009, the iPhone 3GS was in hand for Apple users, whilst HTC was ruling the roost for those Android users.



Fast forward ten years and how times have changed. Phones have become larger in screen size yet smaller in width, whilst the advancements in mobiles performance and capability has left mobile gaming better than ever before.



There is plenty for mobile gamers to look forward to in the next twelve months, but for now we are going to focus on the best of the ‘10’s for gaming on-the-go!



Here is RealSports list for the top mobile games of the decade:

10 – Clash Royale

Year: 2016



Platform: iOS and Android



Developer: Supercell

Kicking off our list of the top ten mobile games of the decade is the real-time strategy game, Clash Royale.



The tower rush format game pits players against each other, both alone (1v1) or as part of a duo (2v2) with the aim to destroy your opponents towers.



First hitting the market in March 2016, the game instantly took the world by storm and in March of this year it was reported that the game had surpassed $2.5 billion in revenue since its launch.

9 – Florence

Year: 2018



Platform: iOS and Android



Developer: Mountains

Next up is the award winning Florence, which was initially released on the 14th February, 2018.

The interactive story game follows the life of 25-year-old Florence, with gamers working their way through the 20 chapter story by completing a series of puzzles as the story of Florence and her love interest Krish unfolds.

The game received widespread acclaim from the critics, winning a number of awards, most notably the Best Mobile Game award at the 15th British Academy Games Awards.

8 – 8 Ball Pool

Year: 2010



Platform: iOS and Android



Developer: Miniclip

A game which began as part of Miniclip’s wide range of titles and fast developed into a global phenomenon, 8 Ball Pool comes in at number eight.



The online billiard-themed pool simulation has sat at the number one spot in Miniclips Top 100 Games list since 2015 and shows no signs of moving anytime soon.



In-app purchases has made the title one of the highest grossing in the last decade, with players able to purchase upgrades to help their performance on the table.

7 – Mario Kart Tour

Year: 2019



Platform: iOS and Android



Developer: Nintendo

The most recent release in the list but one which warrants its place nonetheless, Nintendo’s mobile version of the smash hit driving title, Mario Kart Tour.

In the first week after its release on September 25, 2019, the title received 90.1 million downloads, a record number of first-week downloads for any Nintendo mobile game.

The nostalgic element of the game brought many old-school Nintendo users back to the platform however there was criticism directed at Nintendo for the number of paid for services in the game.

6 – Flappy Bird

Year: 2013



Platform: iOS and Android



Developer: dotGears

You forgot about this one didn’t you? But lets face it, no game in the last decade drew the same levels of attention that Flappy Bird did.



An incredibly simple game in which the aim was to keep your bird alive by passing between green tubes, Flappy Bird was arguably the most addictive game of the decade.



The addictive nature of the game lead to creator Dong Nguyen removing it from the market on February 10, 2014 due to the guilt that its addictive nature and overuse had caused him. The world hasn’t been the same since.

5 – Temple Run

Year: 2011



Platform: iOS and Android



Developer: Imangi Studios

We enter the top five now and it’s the turn of the 3D endless running title, Temple Run.

Whilst there has been a range of spins offs since it’s release in 2011, including collaborations with huge company’s such as Disney to create Temple Run: Brave and Temple Run: Oz, nothing quite compares to the original.

Despite being over eight years old, Temple Run is still a big hit and currently sits at number 62 in the top free games chart on the App Store.

4 – Pokemon Go

Year: 2016



Platform: iOS and Android



Developer: Niantic

Just missing out on a podium spot is yet another game which revolutionised mobile gaming, Niantic’s Pokemon Go.

The augmented reality game uses GPS as players aim to find and collect Pokemon in the real world. They can then train up their Pokemon and use them to battle others and takeover gyms which can be found in a range of locations.

The game received widespread acclaim due to the way in which it promotes physical activity and helped local businesses due to the increase in foot traffic.

Click “Next” for our top three mobile games of the decade…