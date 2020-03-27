Resident Evil 3 Remake: Physical Copies delayed in Europe over Coronavirus - Pre-Order, Collector's Edition, Gameplay & more

Capcom has an impressive Resident Evil 3 remake on the way, and word has it that it will be far more impressive than the Resident Evil 2 remake.

The graphics will see a huge boost, and the story and gameplay have been promised to have a much bigger emphasis on action.

However, reports have started to surface that COVID-19 might have a pretty big impact on gamers receiving physical copies of the game.

Delays

Physical copies of Resident Evil 3 (which include game discs and Collector’s Editions) could face major delays in Europe thanks to complications related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A recent update from Capcom read:

“As we all know, the coronavirus disease is having a widespread impact as respective governments in Europe have instituted various restrictions to prevent any additional spread”

“Although the global release date for Resident Evil 3 remains April 3, 2020, some European markets may experience delayed deliveries or availability of physical goods, including disc copies of games.”

If you haven't already pre-ordered the game, it might be best to hold out on a digital copy.

