Red Dead Weekly Update RELEASED – 28 April Limited-Time Clothing, Bounty Hunting Bonuses, Discounts & more

There’s an emphasis on get-up offers this week, so is it time to give yourself a new look?

The gift that keeps on giving in lockdown is Red Dead Online.

The team at Rockstar has once again rolled out a string of fresh content and discounts for you to get your hands on this week.

Limited-Time Clothing

Any self-respecting outlaw knows that without the appropriate attire, then why are you even playing Red Dead?

Whatever your aesthetic, the Wheeler, Rawson & Co. Catalogue has you covered with a selection of clothing items returning for a limited time only.

These items are all available until Monday, 11 May, so get them while you can:

Fanned Stovepipe Hat

Owanjila Hat

Benbow Jacket

Eberhart Coat

READ MORE: Red Dead Online Weekly Update COUNTDOWN

Concho Pants

Darned Stockings

Bowyer Boots

Salter Shoes

Bounty Hunting Bonuses

Collectors keeping an eye (or a metal detector) out for buried treasure will receive a Double Role XP boost for finding Collectibles.

Sell-swords and hired guns will receive a 50% Role XP Boost on all Bounty Missions and Legendary Bounty Missions, including Bounty Hunter Free Roam Events.

Discounts

Spend your hard-earned coin wisely by keeping in mind the following discounts and sales available on clothing, weaponry, maps and more:

40% off all Role Weapon Variants

40% off the Bounty and Hunting Wagon

30% off all Revolvers

40% off all Role Camp Themes

70% off all Skirts

READ MORE: How to make money fast in Red Dead Online

70% off all Boots

80% off all Accessories (Gloves, Neckwear, Spurs, Half Chaps, Suspenders, Masks, and Chaps)

80% off all Collector Maps

READ MORE: How to Switch your Morality in Red Dead Online