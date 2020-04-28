Red Dead Weekly Update RELEASED – 28 April Limited-Time Clothing, Bounty Hunting Bonuses, Discounts & more
There’s an emphasis on get-up offers this week, so is it time to give yourself a new look?
The gift that keeps on giving in lockdown is Red Dead Online.
The team at Rockstar has once again rolled out a string of fresh content and discounts for you to get your hands on this week.
NOW WATCH BELOW - This month's funniest Red Dead Online glitches and fails!
Limited-Time Clothing
Any self-respecting outlaw knows that without the appropriate attire, then why are you even playing Red Dead?
Whatever your aesthetic, the Wheeler, Rawson & Co. Catalogue has you covered with a selection of clothing items returning for a limited time only.
These items are all available until Monday, 11 May, so get them while you can:
- Fanned Stovepipe Hat
- Owanjila Hat
- Benbow Jacket
- Eberhart Coat
- Concho Pants
- Darned Stockings
- Bowyer Boots
- Salter Shoes
Bounty Hunting Bonuses
Collectors keeping an eye (or a metal detector) out for buried treasure will receive a Double Role XP boost for finding Collectibles.
Sell-swords and hired guns will receive a 50% Role XP Boost on all Bounty Missions and Legendary Bounty Missions, including Bounty Hunter Free Roam Events.
Discounts
Spend your hard-earned coin wisely by keeping in mind the following discounts and sales available on clothing, weaponry, maps and more:
- 40% off all Role Weapon Variants
- 40% off the Bounty and Hunting Wagon
- 30% off all Revolvers
- 40% off all Role Camp Themes
- 70% off all Skirts
- 70% off all Boots
- 80% off all Accessories (Gloves, Neckwear, Spurs, Half Chaps, Suspenders, Masks, and Chaps)
- 80% off all Collector Maps