[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Red Dead Redemption

Red Dead Weekly Update RELEASED – 28 April Limited-Time Clothing, Bounty Hunting Bonuses, Discounts & more

There’s an emphasis on get-up offers this week, so is it time to give yourself a new look?

Alastair Pusinelli by Alastair Pusinelli Apr 28, 2020
RedDeadweekly update

The gift that keeps on giving in lockdown is Red Dead Online.

The team at Rockstar has once again rolled out a string of fresh content and discounts for you to get your hands on this week.

NOW WATCH BELOW - This month's funniest Red Dead Online glitches and fails!

 

Limited-Time Clothing

Any self-respecting outlaw knows that without the appropriate attire, then why are you even playing Red Dead?

red dead limited time clothing

Whatever your aesthetic, the Wheeler, Rawson & Co. Catalogue has you covered with a selection of clothing items returning for a limited time only.

These items are all available until Monday, 11 May, so get them while you can:

  • Fanned Stovepipe Hat
  • Owanjila Hat
  • Benbow Jacket
  • Eberhart Coat

READ MORE: Red Dead Online Weekly Update COUNTDOWN

  • Concho Pants
  • Darned Stockings
  • Bowyer Boots
  • Salter Shoes

Bounty Hunting Bonuses

Collectors keeping an eye (or a metal detector) out for buried treasure will receive a Double Role XP boost for finding Collectibles.

red dead bounty hunting bonuses

Sell-swords and hired guns will receive a 50% Role XP Boost on all Bounty Missions and Legendary Bounty Missions, including Bounty Hunter Free Roam Events.

Discounts

Spend your hard-earned coin wisely by keeping in mind the following discounts and sales available on clothing, weaponry, maps and more:

red dead get up
  • 40% off all Role Weapon Variants
  • 40% off the Bounty and Hunting Wagon
  • 30% off all Revolvers
  • 40% off all Role Camp Themes
  • 70% off all Skirts

READ MORE: How to make money fast in Red Dead Online

  • 70% off all Boots
  • 80% off all Accessories (Gloves, Neckwear, Spurs, Half Chaps, Suspenders, Masks, and Chaps)
  • 80% off all Collector Maps

READ MORE: How to Switch your Morality in Red Dead Online

Alastair Pusinelli

Written by Alastair Pusinelli

First console: GameBoy Color / Favourite Game: Assassin's Creed 2 / Currently playing: Football Manager 2020

  • MOST POPULAR
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon