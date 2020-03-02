Red Dead Online Weekly Update COUNTDOWN: Release date, time, collection, bonuses, shopping list, discounts & more

March is here, and 2020 seems to be going at a rate of knots.

That said, Red Redemption Online first arrived on consoles in May last year and remains a global phenomenon.

That is, at large, down to Rockstar’s weekly updates, keeping RDR2 and the online game fresh every seven days.

We look at all the info dropping this week.

The first weekly update of the month tends to arrive on the first Tuesday, so that looks set to be Tuesday, 3 March 2020.

As for the time, the weekly rest comes at 1am ET / 6am GMT, so expect the new goodies to arrive in-game thereafter.

What do we expect to see?

Rockstar regularly updates the game with the following:

New clothing from The Wheeler, Rawson & Co. Catalogue

A new Featured Free Aim Series mode for players to enjoy

XP bonuses in the form of free roam events, log-in bonuses etc

FRESHEN UP

Discounts on a variety of weapons, properties and items in-game

Updates on potential Rockstar Social Club and Twitch Prime Benefits

Seasonal updates and in-game changes

News for potential crossover events with GTA Online

What did we see in February?

Feb. 4, 2020: The Bounty Hunter’s Kit, Horse Discounts and more

Free Bounty Hunter License

Bolas (x25)

Tracking Arrows (x25)

25% discount on Stable Slots

40% discounts on Breton Horses (Select Coats), Kladruber Horses (Select Coats), Criollo Horses (Select Coats), Norfolk Roadster Horses (Select Coats), I’m Watching You Emote, Hat Tipping Emote, Look To Distance Emote, Hangover Emote

For PlayStation Plus members: Moonshiner Mash Refills (x3), Trader Resupplies (x3)

Players who linked their Red Dead Redemption 2 Social Club accounts to Twitch Prime and claimed their benefits: Polished Copper Still Upgrade (Moonshiner), Collector’s Bag (Non-Collectors)

Feb. 11, 2020: Specialist Role XP Bonuses, Lovers

Collection and more

40% XP and Role XP Boosts in Role activities, including Sales, Moonshine Story Missions, Bootlegger Missions (Moonshiner) Bounty Hunter Missions, Legendary Bounties (Bounty Hunter), Sales and Resupply Missions, Stew (Trader), Complete Collection Set Sales (Collector)

Madam Nazar offered rewards to players who gathered and delivered her the Lovers Collection, including Chocolate Daisy, Yellow Gold Diamond Ring, Two of Cups Tarot Card

LOCK AND LOAD

Permanent additions to the Wheeler, Rawson & Co. Catalogue: Caugherty Shirt (Men), Charleston Top Hat, Reaves Top Hat

Limited-time additions to the Wheeler, Rawson & Co. Catalogue: Morning Tail Coat, Irwin Coat, Eberhart Coat. Furred Gloves, Woodland Gloves

25% discount on all Moonshiner Properties (and relocation fees)

30% discount on Stew Pot, Weapons Locker

5 Gold Bar discount on Bounty Hunter License, Butcher Table, Collector’s Bag

PlayStation Plus members: Moonshiner Mash Refills (x3), Trader Resupplies (x3)

Players who linked their Red Dead Redemption 2 Social Club accounts to Twitch Prime: Polished Copper Still Upgrade (Moonshiner), Collector’s Bag (Non-Collectors)

Feb. 18, 2020: Extra Showdown and Race XP, Bounty Hunter Bonuses

and Discounts and more

50% Bonus Role XP Boosts in certain activities, including All Bounty Missions, All Legendary Bounties, Bounty Hunter Free Roam Event

50% XP Boosts in the following: All Showdown Modes, All Races

Featured Free Aim Series was Gun Rush: Teams.

30% discount on, LeMat Revolver, Repeating Shotgun, Reinforced Lasso, Schofield Revolver (Bounty Hunter Variant), Bolt-Action Rifle (Bounty Hunter Variant)

EXCLUSIVE

PlayStation Plus members: Moonshiner Mash Refills (x3), Trader Resupplies (x3)

Players who linked their Red Dead Redemption 2 Social Club accounts to Twitch Prime and claimed their benefits

Polished Copper Still Upgrade (Moonshiner)

Collector’s Bag (Non-Collectors)

Feb. 25, 2020: Double Collector Role XP, Collector Item Discounts, and much more

Those who hadn’t become Collectors yet grabbed a 5 Gold Bar discount on the following item: Collector’s Bag

Players obtained 100% Bonus Role XP Boosts in Collector role activities.

Madam Nazar rewarded players with Double Role XP if they gather and deliver her the Gold Panners Dream Weekly Collection

Discounts on the following Collector items from Madam Nazar’s shop: Pennington Field Shovel (30% Off), Metal Detector (30% Off), Refined Binoculars (30% Off), Collector’s Maps (50% Off)

5 Ranks of Club XP (Also Counts Towards Outlaw Pass Rank Progression)

PlayStation Plus members: Moonshiner Mash Refills (x3), Trader Resupplies (x3)

Players who linked their Red Dead Redemption 2 Social Club accounts to Twitch Prime: Polished Copper Moonshine Still Upgrade (Moonshiner), Collector’s Bag (Non-Collectors)

