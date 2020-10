UPDATED* Red Dead Online Weekly Update RELEASED: 10 March patch - Release time, date, Rank Rewards & Benefits, Patch 1.19, bonuses, discounts challenges, list & more

The weekly updates in Red Dead Online keep the community well looked after.

Rockstar has revealed their latest drops for this week, 10 March, and there is something for everyone, no matter how long you've slung your gun in the Wild West.

Release Date

The Red Dead Online weekly update drops every Tuesday, so this week it was Tuesday, 10 March 2020.

As for the time, the weekly rest comes at 1am ET / 6am GMT, so expect the new goodies to arrive in-game thereafter.

Rank Rewards and Benefits

Starting this week in Red Dead Online, Rockstar is rewarding both new and veteran player with various rewards.

All of the following are active until 6 April, 2020.

Reach Rank 10

Get a Reward for a free Hunting Bow and an Offer for 5 Gold Bars off the Bounty Hunter License.

Reach Rank 20

Get an Offer for 50% off a Shotgun of your choice and an Offer for 50% off a Revolver of your choice.

Reach Rank 30

Get a Reward for a free Machete and an Offer for 50% off a Repeater of your choice.

SOMETHING FOR EVERYONE - No matter how long you've been playing, there are offers in store

Reach Rank 40

Get an Offer for 40% off a Stable Stall and an Offer for 40% off a Horse of your choice.

Reach Rank 50

Get a Reward good for 1 free Character Appearance Change plus an Offer for 50% off any Coat below Rank 15 and an Offer for 40% off a Tent for your camp site.

Reach Rank 60

All players beyond Rank 60 get a Reward for a free Navy Revolver, an Offer for 40% off a Camp Dog of your choice, an Offer for 50% off a Stable Stall and 5 free Moonshine Mash Refills.

Discounts

Gunslingers should also take advantage of a sweeping 40% discount on all Revolver, Repeater and Rifle Ammo -- stock up and you won't get caught lacking in firepower.

Twitch Prime benefits

Red Dead Online players who connect their Twitch Prime account with the Rockstar Games Social Club will receive the Collector's Bag, a Polished Copper Moonshine Still Upgrade and a Reward for 5 Moonshiner Role Ranks -- all free of charge (visit Twitch Prime to sign up).

LEVEL UP - Members of Twitch Prime & Plus receive offers above the rest

PlayStation Plus benefits

PlayStation Plus members will receive a Reward for 3 Free Ability Cards of their choice.

3/05/20 Weekly Updates

The following are the Red Dead Online patch notes from last week.

Earn a Treasure Map

Complete 5 Daily Challenges this week and receive a Treasure Map as a reward for your diligence and determination.

LOCK AND LOAD – There are some incredible offers on this week

You can pick up your Treasure Map from the Camp Lockbox or Post Office within 48 hours of completing the Daily Challenges.

Receive a 50% Role XP Boost

Moonshiners will receive a 50% Role XP Boost on all Moonshiner Sell, Story and Bootlegger Missions, which they can access by talking to Maggie and Marcel in their Moonshine Shack.

Sign up for the Outlaw Pass

Signing up for The Outlaw Pass No. 2 by 8 March will net you 10 Ranks’ worth of Club XP right off the bat.

YEEHAW – Sign up to receive the best offers around

Club XP Rewards will be delivered to the Benefits section within 48 hours of upgrading to The Outlaw Pass No. 2.

The Outlaw Pass No. 2 closes on 10 March.

Click here to sign up for the Outlaw Pass.

Take advantage of select discounts

In the Wheeler, Rawson & co. catalogue you can find:

20% off the cost of Arabian horses at stables

30% off all vests and bandoliers

40% off the hunting bow and fishing rod

Twitch Prime benefits

Connect your Social Club account with Twitch Prime to get:

The Collector’s Bag

The Polished Copper Moonshine Still

Benefits award for Five Ranks of Moonshiner Role XP

Rewards will arrive in the Benefits section within 48 hours of playing.

PlayStation Plus benefits

PlayStation Plus members will receive a new benefit for playing between now and 1 June.

PERKS FOR PS PLUS: Get the most out of Red Dead on PS4

Log in to Red Dead Online to get to select three Ability Cards of your choice, free of charge.

Rewards will arrive in the Benefits section within 48 hours of playing.

