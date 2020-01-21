Red Dead Redemption 2 Update 1.15: Every single bug fix and stability issue

Red Dead Redemption 2 on PC may not have had the smoothest of launches, but don't worry, the latest patch irons out a host of issues.

In the 1.15 update, you can expect to see a load of general stability fixes, ultimately boiling down to fewer crashes and loading screens.

However, the biggest fix relates to Red Dead Online, where a specific bug with Posses.

Posses Bug

What used to happen was when a Posse Leader Sell Mission was completed in Red Dead Online, the other Posse members would lose their Moonshine bottles. Well, that no longer happens.

Complete list of Red Redemption 2 updates

Here are all the Red Dead Redemption 2 updates so far:

General Fixes – (PS4 / Xbox One / PC / Stadia)

General stability fixes and improvements

Addressed an issue resulting in Posse members losing Moonshine bottles at the conclusion of Posse leader sell missions in Red Dead Online

7 January, 2020 – New Content (PS4 / Xbox One / PC / Stadia)

New Permanent Clothing items have been added to the Wheeler, Rawson & Co. Catalogue: Rivera Hooded Tunic McCrum Pants Palma Hat Baldock Hat Kelly Boots Pico Sandals



2 January, 2020 – New Content (PS4, Xbox One & PC)

• Heavy snow disabled

Photo Mode comes to Xbox One

In other news, Rockstar have made all of Red Dead Redemption 2's story mode updates available for Xbox One players.

Previously the updates, which include photo mode, horse breeds and bounty hunter missions, was only available on PlayStation, PC and Stadia.

There's also more content coming for Red Dead Online Xbox players. This includes the Beaver Hollow Hideout of the Murfree Brood, as well as a number of new emotes and clothing items.

