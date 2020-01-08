When will Red Dead Redemption 2 come to Switch?

Red Dead Redemption 2 was one of the most popular games of 2018, and it is still being played in 2020 just as much as it was at the time of launch.

Rockstar's flagship title was very well received, and the meticulous craftsmanship of the developers is what allowed this popularity to build.

The title was launched on PC, but now there are rumours of the game being made to playable for the Nintendo Switch.

Target get sloppy

These rumours seem to have originated from a change in Target Australia's catalogue entry.

Target's listings seem like a bizarre thing to trigger a series of rumours, but it could be pretty significant

The Australian branch recently made a change to its catalogue - showing Red Dead Redemption 2's availability on the PS4, Xbox One and now a third console - the Nintendo Switch!

Of course, this could be a glaring error that a Target employee mistakenly made, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

One point of concern, however, is the size of the game.

On PS4, the game is 80 GB and requires not one, but two discs.

The cartridge size for the Switch is just 64 GB, so either you would need to download the additional data, or the developers would have to compress the assets - as the Switch supports only 1080p, not 4K.

What gives us some faith is that other open-world games, such as The Witcher 3, has been ported on the Switch.

So, there is a decent chance of seeing Red Dead Redemption 2 on it as well, but we're going to need confirmation from the developers before we get carried away.

A general rule of thumb in the gaming industry - take rumours with a big pinch of salt.