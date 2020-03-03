Red Dead Online Weekly Updates RELEASED - Daily challenges rewards, Moonshiners boosts & more

We've come used to seeing Red Dead Online updates every Tuesday, with Rockstar rolling out what's in store this week.

Ranging from challenges, bonus to discounts there is plenty for the Red Dead community to shout about.

Here's what's waiting for you this week, starting from Tuesday, 3 March 2020.

Earn a Treasure Map

Complete 5 Daily Challenges this week and receive a Treasure Map as a reward for your diligence and determination.

LOCK AND LOAD - There are some incredible offers on this week

You can pick up your Treasure Map from the Camp Lockbox or Post Office within 48 hours of completing the Daily Challenges.

Receive a 50% Role XP Boost

Moonshiners will receive a 50% Role XP Boost on all Moonshiner Sell, Story and Bootlegger Missions, which they can access by talking to Maggie and Marcel in their Moonshine Shack.

Sign up for the Outlaw Pass

Signing up for The Outlaw Pass No. 2 by 8 March will net you 10 Ranks' worth of Club XP right off the bat.

YEEHAW - Sign up to receive the best offers around

Club XP Rewards will be delivered to the Benefits section within 48 hours of upgrading to The Outlaw Pass No. 2.

READ MORE: Does the new Rockstar logo point the way for Red Dead Redemption 3?

The Outlaw Pass No. 2 closes on 10 March.

Click here to sign up for the Outlaw Pass.

Take advantage of select discounts

In the Wheeler, Rawson & co. catalogue you can find:

20% off the cost of Arabian horses at stables

30% off all vests and bandoliers

40% off the hunting bow and fishing rod

Twitch Prime benefits

Connect your Social Club account with Twitch Prime to get:

The Collector's Bag

The Polished Copper Moonshine Still

Benefits award for Five Ranks of Moonshiner Role XP

Rewards will arrive in the Benefits section within 48 hours of playing.

PlayStation Plus benefits

PlayStation Plus members will receive a new benefit for playing between now and 1 June.

PERKS FOR PS PLUS: Get the most out of Red Dead on PS4

Log in to Red Dead Online to get to select three Ability Cards of your choice, free of charge.

Rewards will arrive in the Benefits section within 48 hours of playing.

READ MORE: Best horses to use in Red Dead Online