Red Dead Redemption

Red Dead Online Weekly Update COUNTDOWN – Release date, time, expected content, discounts, bonuses & more

The first update of June is on the way to Rockstar’s Wild West, and here’s what you can expect.

Phil Pangalos by Phil Pangalos May 29, 2020

 

red dead 2 online weekly update countdown 2 june

We’re set to receive five Red Dead Online weekly updates in June and the first patch is almost here!

Keep reading to find out what to expect from 2 June’s weekly update.

Release Date

The next weekly update will arrive on Tuesday, 2 June.

The weekly reset takes place at 1am ET / 6am BST, with the full extent of the update announced on @RockstarGames Twitter at 10am ET / 3pm BST.

We’ll update this page with the patch notes as soon as they drop.

What do we expect from June?

Rockstar often sticks to the same formula with its weekly updates for Red Dead Online, so we have a pretty idea of what to expect.

red dead online weekly update 5 19
FRESH GARMS: Expect more Limited-Time Clothing this week

Expect the following to arrive in the new patch:

  • Featured Series
  • Collectors Bonuses
  • New Discounts
  • Limited-Time Clothing
  • Twitch Prime Rewards
  • PS Plus Rewards

Last week’s Weekly Update

The following content arrived in 26 May’s patch.

Collector’s Bonuses

Beyond the fortune-tellers and parlor tricks, predicting the future is a valuable skill – so much so that complete Tarot Card Sets are selling for an extra 50%.

red dead tarot cards
WORTH A FORTUNE: Tarot Card sets are selling for an extra 50%

If you’re looking for a leg up in tracking them down, all players who play Red Dead Online this week will receive a free Tarot Card map Reward.

Discounts

Or join up forces with companions to explore the frontier – all Persistent Posse creation fees are waived through to 8 June, so there is no better time than now to make allies and travel in packs.

Red Dead Onlne
STRENGTH OF THE PACK: All Persistent Posse creation fees are waived until 8 June

Limited-Time Clothing

Dress up or lay low with a selection of clothing items returning to the Wheeler, Rawson & Co. Catalogue this week. Make sure to pick these up before they are gone on June 8th:

  • Dillehay Hat
  • Lister Hat
  • Patterned Bandanas
red dead online limited time clothing 26 may
LOOK THE PART: There’s new Limited-Time Clothing this week

  • Morales Vest
  • Morning Tail Coat
  • Leavitt Jacket

Twitch Prime Rewards

Red Dead Online players who connect their Rockstar Social Club account to Twitch Prime will receive the Collector’s Bag, the Polished Copper Moonshine Still and a Reward crediting them with 5 Moonshiner Role Ranks.

PS Plus Rewards

This month, PlayStation Plus Members will receive a fisherman’s starter pack consisting of 5 Special Lake Lure, 5 Special Swamp Lure, 5 Special River Lure, along with a Treasure Map of the North Clingman area to boot.

