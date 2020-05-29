Red Dead Online Weekly Update COUNTDOWN – Release date, time, expected content, discounts, bonuses & more

The first update of June is on the way to Rockstar’s Wild West, and here’s what you can expect.

We’re set to receive five Red Dead Online weekly updates in June and the first patch is almost here!

Keep reading to find out what to expect from 2 June’s weekly update.

The next weekly update will arrive on Tuesday, 2 June.

The weekly reset takes place at 1am ET / 6am BST, with the full extent of the update announced on @RockstarGames Twitter at 10am ET / 3pm BST.

We’ll update this page with the patch notes as soon as they drop.

What do we expect from June?

Rockstar often sticks to the same formula with its weekly updates for Red Dead Online, so we have a pretty idea of what to expect.

FRESH GARMS: Expect more Limited-Time Clothing this week

READ MORE: Red Dead Online New Players Starter Guide – Tips, Controls & more

Expect the following to arrive in the new patch:

Featured Series

Collectors Bonuses

New Discounts

Limited-Time Clothing

Twitch Prime Rewards

PS Plus Rewards

The following content arrived in 26 May’s patch.

Collector’s Bonuses

Beyond the fortune-tellers and parlor tricks, predicting the future is a valuable skill – so much so that complete Tarot Card Sets are selling for an extra 50%.

WORTH A FORTUNE: Tarot Card sets are selling for an extra 50%

If you’re looking for a leg up in tracking them down, all players who play Red Dead Online this week will receive a free Tarot Card map Reward.

Discounts

Or join up forces with companions to explore the frontier – all Persistent Posse creation fees are waived through to 8 June, so there is no better time than now to make allies and travel in packs.

STRENGTH OF THE PACK: All Persistent Posse creation fees are waived until 8 June

READ MORE: How to make money fast in Red Dead Online

Limited-Time Clothing

Dress up or lay low with a selection of clothing items returning to the Wheeler, Rawson & Co. Catalogue this week. Make sure to pick these up before they are gone on June 8th:

Dillehay Hat

Lister Hat

Patterned Bandanas

LOOK THE PART: There’s new Limited-Time Clothing this week

READ MORE: Red Dead Online New Players Starter Guide – Tips, Controls & more

Morales Vest

Morning Tail Coat

Leavitt Jacket

Twitch Prime Rewards

Red Dead Online players who connect their Rockstar Social Club account to Twitch Prime will receive the Collector’s Bag, the Polished Copper Moonshine Still and a Reward crediting them with 5 Moonshiner Role Ranks.

PS Plus Rewards

This month, PlayStation Plus Members will receive a fisherman’s starter pack consisting of 5 Special Lake Lure, 5 Special Swamp Lure, 5 Special River Lure, along with a Treasure Map of the North Clingman area to boot.

READ MORE: How to Switch your Morality in Red Dead Online