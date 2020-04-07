[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Red Dead Redemption

Red Dead Online Weekly Update COUNTDOWN: 7 April Updates – Release Date, Daily Challenge Bonus, Discounts, Gold Bars & more

The team at Rockstar are here to save you from isolation boredom once again.

Alastair Pusinelli by Alastair Pusinelli Apr 7, 2020
red dead weekly update countdown 3

Red Dead Online’s Weekly Update is now out!

It may be a reduced version but there’s plenty to watch out for as you roam the Wild West instead of your neighbourhood in the days of isolation.

NOW WATCH BELOW - This month's funniest Red Dead Online glitches and fails!

 

Release date

The next Red Dead Online update arrived on Tuesday, 7 April 2020.

Daily Challenge Bonus

Complete one Daily Challenge per day in Red Dead Online to reach a 3-day Daily Challenge streak and get a special gift of:

  • 10 Special Health Cures
  • 10 Special Miracle Tonics
  • 10 Special Snake Oils
  • 20 Incendiary Buckshot Slugs
red dead online character
STREAK – Log-on every day to rank up those rewards!

Gifts will arrive in your Camp Lockbox or Post Office within 48 hours of completion.

5 Gold Bar Gift

All players can enjoy a little extra pocket change this week for playing Red Dead Online.

Play any time before Tuesday, 14 April to get 5 Gold Bars.

Allow 48 hours for the gift to arrive.

Alastair Pusinelli

Written by Alastair Pusinelli

First console: GameBoy Color / Favourite Game: Assassin's Creed 2 / Currently playing: Football Manager 2020

