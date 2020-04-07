Red Dead Online Weekly Update COUNTDOWN: 7 April Updates – Release Date, Daily Challenge Bonus, Discounts, Gold Bars & more

The team at Rockstar are here to save you from isolation boredom once again.

Red Dead Online’s Weekly Update is now out!

It may be a reduced version but there’s plenty to watch out for as you roam the Wild West instead of your neighbourhood in the days of isolation.

The next Red Dead Online update arrived on Tuesday, 7 April 2020.

Daily Challenge Bonus

Complete one Daily Challenge per day in Red Dead Online to reach a 3-day Daily Challenge streak and get a special gift of:

10 Special Health Cures

10 Special Miracle Tonics

10 Special Snake Oils

20 Incendiary Buckshot Slugs

STREAK – Log-on every day to rank up those rewards!

Gifts will arrive in your Camp Lockbox or Post Office within 48 hours of completion.

5 Gold Bar Gift

All players can enjoy a little extra pocket change this week for playing Red Dead Online.

Play any time before Tuesday, 14 April to get 5 Gold Bars.

Allow 48 hours for the gift to arrive.

