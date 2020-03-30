Red Dead Online Weekly Update COUNTDOWN: 31 March release date, time, content, Rank Rewards, Moonshiners & more

Keeping you going in isolation, the latest round of updates are just around the corner.

You should be a pro at quarantine life by now, with Red Dead Online’s weekly update a key date in your diaries.

Rockstar has been keeping us updated in both RDR2 and GTA V, as we run you through at what you can expect to arrive in the Wild West this week.

The next weekly update for Red Dead Online will arrive on Tuesday, 31 March 2020.

Rockstar Games often Tweet out the updates, but not always, so it is worth checking out their Newswire throughout the day.

Here’s what Rockstar brought us last week.

Moonshine bonuses

From March 24-30 in Red Dead Online you’ll earn a 50% Role XP Boost on all Moonshiner Sell, Bootlegger and Story Missions.

For those yet to embark on the Moonshiner Specialist Role, you’ll need to be at least Trader Rank 5 or have completed one Trader Sell Mission.

GET THAT PAPER – Moonshiners receive extra bonuses this week

From there, Cripps will get you set up with veteran bootlegger Maggie Fike at Emerald Ranch.

You’ll also be able to get 10 Gold Bars off the cost of all Moonshine Shack Properties, along with 40% off all Norfolk Roadster Horses and 40% off Band Expansions.

Outfit and role challenges bonuses

Fashionable outlaws filling all seven Outfit Slots will receive a Reward for a Free Off-Hand Holster below Rank 70 of the player’s choice, so now there’s plenty of reason to switch your look-up.

GET THE LOOK – It’s time to fill out your wardrobe

Complete any three Role Challenges for any Role and receive a Reward of RDO$100.

Showdown Series: Last Stand

From March 24-30, the Last Stand Showdown Series is a new Random Weapon variation for the free-for-all Last Stand.

FACE-OFF – Will the odds favour you with a superior weapon?

Each player will spawn next to a random weapon with the only goal to be the proverbial last one standing… by any means necessary.

Locations: Annesburg Mine, Armadillo, Cemetery

Twitch Prime Members

Red Dead Online players who connect their Twitch Prime account with the Rockstar Games Social Club will receive the Collector’s Bag, a Polished Copper Moonshine Still Upgrade and a Reward for 5 Moonshiner Role Ranks — all free of charge (visit Twitch Prime to sign up).

PS Plus Members

PlayStation Plus members will receive a Reward for 3 Free Ability Cards of their choice.

