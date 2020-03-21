Red Dead Online Weekly Update COUNTDOWN: 24 March – Release date, expected content, news & more

We’re fast approaching the fourth weekly update in Rockstar’s Wild West, but can we expect?

We may be in the middle of a global pandemic, but Red Dead Online is still going strong!

Rockstar confirmed that their online updates will continue across both Red Dead and GTA, so gamers have nothing to fear.

With that in mind, it’s time to look towards the fourth weekly update for Red Dead Online this month.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about the next update.

The fourth weekly update for Red Dead Online will drop on Tuesday, 24 March 2020.

Be sure to check back on this page as we’ll update it with any patch notes the moment we find out.

What do we expect to see?

Rockstar regularly updates the game with the following:

New clothing from The Wheeler, Rawson & Co. Catalogue

A new Featured Free Aim Series mode for players to enjoy

XP bonuses in the form of free roam events, log-in bonuses etc

FRESHEN UP – Expect new garms to come your way every week

Discounts on a variety of weapons, properties and items in-game

Updates on potential Rockstar Social Club and Twitch Prime Benefits

Seasonal updates and in-game changes

News for potential crossover events with GTA Online

More Showdown Mode Variations

Rockstar has announced last week that a number of new variations of Showdown mode will be arriving in the coming weeks.

These include:

Last Stand – start off with empty pockets but spawn next to a random weapon and must outlast all opposition. Oh, and you’ve only got but one life to do it with (Maps: Annesburg Mine, Armadillo and Cemetery)

READ MORE: Best horses to use in Red Dead Online

Name your Weapon – this mode an explosive upgrade, with all new loadouts featuring some of the most volatile firearms around like the Volcanic Pistol and good old trusty Dynamite sticks (Maps: Fort Mercer, Heartlands Oil Field and Tall Trees)

So keep an eye out for them in the next update.

There have been three weekly updates so far this month.

The biggest update to come to Red Dead Online this week is a brand new Featured Series has been introduced in Red Dead Online – Showdown Mode.

Showdown Mode

Compete in capture style modes where you start out with only a handful of Throwing Knives and a smattering of Shotgun pick-ups.

These modes include:

Overrun (Maps: The Manor and Sisika)

Spoils of War (Maps: Fort Mercer and Orchard)

Plunder (Maps: Saint Denis and Saint Denis Plantation)

Up in Smoke (Maps: Blackwater and Lanik Electrical)

STAND-OFF: It’s survival of the fittest in Showdown Mode

The following patch notes were released in the second weekly update of March.

Rank Rewards and Benefits

Starting this week in Red Dead Online, Rockstar is rewarding both new and veteran player with various rewards.

Reach Rank 10

Get a Reward for a free Hunting Bow and an Offer for 5 Gold Bars off the Bounty Hunter License.

Reach Rank 20

Get an Offer for 50% off a Shotgun of your choice and an Offer for 50% off a Revolver of your choice.

READ MORE: Best horses to use in Red Dead Online

Reach Rank 30

Get a Reward for a free Machete and an Offer for 50% off a Repeater of your choice.

SOMETHING FOR EVERYONE – No matter how long you’ve been playing, there are offers in store

Reach Rank 40

Get an Offer for 40% off a Stable Stall and an Offer for 40% off a Horse of your choice.

Reach Rank 50

Get a Reward good for 1 free Character Appearance Change plus an Offer for 50% off any Coat below Rank 15 and an Offer for 40% off a Tent for your camp site.

Reach Rank 60

All players beyond Rank 60 get a Reward for a free Navy Revolver, an Offer for 40% off a Camp Dog of your choice, an Offer for 50% off a Stable Stall and 5 free Moonshine Mash Refills.

READ MORE: Best horses to use in Red Dead Online

Discounts

Gunslingers should also take advantage of a sweeping 40% discount on all Revolver, Repeater and Rifle Ammo — stock up and you won’t get caught lacking in firepower.

Twitch Prime benefits

Red Dead Online players who connect their Twitch Prime account with the Rockstar Games Social Club will receive the Collector’s Bag, a Polished Copper Moonshine Still Upgrade and a Reward for 5 Moonshiner Role Ranks — all free of charge (visit Twitch Prime to sign up).

LEVEL UP – Members of Twitch Prime & Plus receive offers above the rest

PlayStation Plus benefits

PlayStation Plus members will receive a Reward for 3 Free Ability Cards of their choice.

The following updates were released as the first patch of the month.

Earn a Treasure Map

Complete 5 Daily Challenges this week and receive a Treasure Map as a reward for your diligence and determination.

LOCK AND LOAD – There are some incredible offers on this week

You can pick up your Treasure Map from the Camp Lockbox or Post Office within 48 hours of completing the Daily Challenges.

Receive a 50% Role XP Boost

Moonshiners will receive a 50% Role XP Boost on all Moonshiner Sell, Story and Bootlegger Missions, which they can access by talking to Maggie and Marcel in their Moonshine Shack.

Sign up for the Outlaw Pass

Signing up for The Outlaw Pass No. 2 by 8 March will net you 10 Ranks’ worth of Club XP right off the bat.

YEEHAW – Sign up to receive the best offers around

Club XP Rewards will be delivered to the Benefits section within 48 hours of upgrading to The Outlaw Pass No. 2.

READ MORE: Does the new Rockstar logo point the way for Red Dead Redemption 3?

The Outlaw Pass No. 2 closes on 10 March.

Click here to sign up for the Outlaw Pass.

Take advantage of select discounts

In the Wheeler, Rawson & co. catalogue you can find:

20% off the cost of Arabian horses at stables

30% off all vests and bandoliers

40% off the hunting bow and fishing rod

Twitch Prime benefits

Connect your Social Club account with Twitch Prime to get:

The Collector’s Bag

The Polished Copper Moonshine Still

Benefits award for Five Ranks of Moonshiner Role XP

Rewards will arrive in the Benefits section within 48 hours of playing.

PlayStation Plus benefits

PlayStation Plus members will receive a new benefit for playing between now and 1 June.

PERKS FOR PS PLUS: Get the most out of Red Dead on PS4

Log in to Red Dead Online to get to select three Ability Cards of your choice, free of charge.

Rewards will arrive in the Benefits section within 48 hours of playing.

READ MORE: Best horses to use in Red Dead Online