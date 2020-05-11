Red Dead Online Weekly Update COUNTDOWN: 12 May Patch Update, Featured Series, Bonuses, Discounts & more

Lockdown continues, but we have the continuous changing landscape of the Wild West to look forward to.

Lockdown measured are beginning to be eased, but it still looks like you’ll have plenty of time to still get up to no good in Red Dead Online.

Another weekly update beckons, so here’s what you can expect.

This week’s update will arrive on Tuesday, 12 May.

The weekly reset takes place at 1am ET / 6am BST so expect the latest updates to arrive in-game soon after.

The full extent of the update will be revealed on @RockstarGames Twitter from 10am ET / 3pm BST onwards, so get ready!

Bonuses

Expect one particular line of gameplay to include bonuses, with last week Showdowns & Races turn.

Players received 25% extra RDO$ and Gold from Showdowns and Races.

There was also 100% XP boost on the game mode.

Limited-time Clothing

Some items of clothing will come into the Wheeler, Rawson & Co. Catalogue, but will you make the move?

LOOKING SHARP – What items will be available this week?

Last week we saw:

Fanned Stovepipe Hat

Owajila Hat

Benbow Jacket

Eberhart Coat

Concho Pants

Darned Stockings

Bowyer Boots

Salter Shoes

Discounts

There will be some great offers on a range of items, which could include prices on Bounty Hunter’s Licences, the Butcher’s Table, Collector’s Bag and all Moonshine Shack Properties.

SPECIAL OFFER – Loads of items had discounts last week

Last week there were 50% discounts on items at Wilderness Outfitters:

40% off all Repeaters

60% of all Hats

70% of all Pants

Twitch Prime & PS Plus Benefits

For the first time in months, we saw the return of offers for subscribers of Twitch Prime and PlayStation Plus last week.

Twitch Prime members received the Collector’s Bag, Polished Cooper Moonshine Still and a 5 Monoshiner Role Ranks reward.

PS Plus subscribers received a fisherman’s starter pack with 5 Special Lake Lure, 5 Special Swamp Lure, 5 Special River Lure, plus a Treasure Map of the North Clingman area.

