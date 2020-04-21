[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Red Dead Redemption

Red Dead Online Weekly Update 21 April RELEASED: Bonuses, Showdown Series, Discounts, Clothing & more

Some fantastic content arrives in the Wild West this week, allowing you to give your character a new look.

Alastair Pusinelli by Alastair Pusinelli Apr 21, 2020
red dead online weekly update

The team at Rockstar are the lockdown saviours.

Now only have they continued to roll out weekly updates for GTA Online, but they’ve done the same for Red Dead Online.

Here’s what’s in store this week!

NOW WATCH BELOW - This month's funniest Red Dead Online glitches and fails!

 

Bonuses

Traders can earn a 50% Role XP boost on all Trader Sell Missions, Resupply Missions and Trader Free Roam Events.

Those running ‘shine will also net an extra 50% Role XP on all Moonshiner Sell, Bootlegger and Story Missions.

Showdown Series

The featured Showdown Series is the explosive variation of Name Your Weapon.

Earn extra points for eliminating your adversaries by employing the more combustible weapons in your loadout.

red dead showdown series wapiti
LOCATION, LOCATION – You can head to the Wapiti Reservation and participate in Name Your Weapon

This week’s new location is the Wapiti Reservation in Ambarino.

Discounts

Bootleggers looking to broaden their customer base can take advantage of deals on an assortment of additions including the Bar and Band Expansions.

red dead online bootlegger
ON THE CHEAP – You bootleggers can get well kitted out this week

Meanwhile, outlaws and vigilantes alike would be wise to cash in on the numerous discounts and sales on Saddles, Stable Slots, Role items and more:

  • 60% off all Saddles
  • 30% off all Stable Slots
  • 40% off all Role Belt Buckles, Glasses, Eyepatches, Rings, and Gloves

  • 30% off all Coats
  • 30% off the Moonshine Bar, Band Expansion and all Cosmetic Upgrades for Moonshine Property (e.g. Bar Themes, Fittings & Fixtures Upgrades, and Bar Photos)

Limited-time Clothing Items

The Wheeler, Rawson & Co. Catalogue’s latest selection of limited clothing items are still available to add to your wardrobe, but only until Monday, 27 April:

  • Plaid Cap
  • Folwell Hat
  • Gardenia Hat
red dead online clothing
LOOKING SHARP – We like this look Rockstar has drafted up
  • Macbay Jacket
  • Clymene Coat
  • Cardozo Vest
  • Carver Pants
  • Griffith Chaps
  • Pelt Half Chaps

PS Plus & Twitch Prime

There are no exclusive discounts for PS Plus and Twitch Prime subscribers this week.

