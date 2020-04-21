Red Dead Online Weekly Update 21 April RELEASED: Bonuses, Showdown Series, Discounts, Clothing & more
Some fantastic content arrives in the Wild West this week, allowing you to give your character a new look.
The team at Rockstar are the lockdown saviours.
Now only have they continued to roll out weekly updates for GTA Online, but they’ve done the same for Red Dead Online.
Here’s what’s in store this week!
Bonuses
Traders can earn a 50% Role XP boost on all Trader Sell Missions, Resupply Missions and Trader Free Roam Events.
Those running ‘shine will also net an extra 50% Role XP on all Moonshiner Sell, Bootlegger and Story Missions.
Showdown Series
The featured Showdown Series is the explosive variation of Name Your Weapon.
Earn extra points for eliminating your adversaries by employing the more combustible weapons in your loadout.
This week’s new location is the Wapiti Reservation in Ambarino.
Discounts
Bootleggers looking to broaden their customer base can take advantage of deals on an assortment of additions including the Bar and Band Expansions.
Meanwhile, outlaws and vigilantes alike would be wise to cash in on the numerous discounts and sales on Saddles, Stable Slots, Role items and more:
- 60% off all Saddles
- 30% off all Stable Slots
- 40% off all Role Belt Buckles, Glasses, Eyepatches, Rings, and Gloves
- 30% off all Coats
- 30% off the Moonshine Bar, Band Expansion and all Cosmetic Upgrades for Moonshine Property (e.g. Bar Themes, Fittings & Fixtures Upgrades, and Bar Photos)
Limited-time Clothing Items
The Wheeler, Rawson & Co. Catalogue’s latest selection of limited clothing items are still available to add to your wardrobe, but only until Monday, 27 April:
- Plaid Cap
- Folwell Hat
- Gardenia Hat
- Macbay Jacket
- Clymene Coat
- Cardozo Vest
- Carver Pants
- Griffith Chaps
- Pelt Half Chaps
PS Plus & Twitch Prime
There are no exclusive discounts for PS Plus and Twitch Prime subscribers this week.
