Red Dead Redemption

Red Dead Online Update: Haunting Masks now available

One update wasn’t enough for Rockstar this week, with some ghoulish items now available.

Alastair Pusinelli by Alastair Pusinelli Apr 15, 2020
red dead online mask cover

Rockstar Games aren’t resting on their laurels during quarantine.

Their Red Dead Online weekly update has already been released, but we have even more to get excited about this week!

NOW WATCH BELOW - This month's funniest Red Dead Online glitches and fails!

 

Haunting Masks Available

For this week only, Madam Nazar’s travelling shop will feature here rare of haunting masks.

This ends on Monday, 20 April.

red dead online mask
SPOOKY – You can tear up the Wild West with one of these bad boys!

These were last seen during Halloween, so make sure you add some extra to your lockdown looting with these rare items!

