Red Dead Online Update COUNTDOWN: Release Date, Content and more

The clock ticks down ahead of the huge update for this amazing mmo, but what can we expect when it arrives?

Red Dead Online is now set for an update and the countdown has officially begun!

Let’s take a look at what we know so far, from when its arriving to what’s included.

According to this post from Rockstar, the update will arrive on 28 July 2020.

READ MORE: GTA Online Summer Update “our latest take on Heists in an entirely new location”

That means we’re only days away from the update! But what else do we know?

The update appears to be set to be very extensive indeed.

It will feature a new Frontier Pursuit that will introduce players to the secrets of naturalism as part of an all-new Role.

NICE AND NATURAL – The update could bring players back to the basics in a good way

It remains to be seen what the new role is, but judging by the images above it looks as if you will be hunting various species.

There’s also a new Outlaw Pass that comes with the update too, which we can’t wait to find out more about.

Perhaps the most exciting aspect of the update is that there are set to be tons of community requested features and fixes, with even more to come in the months ahead.

At this point, it’s hard to say whether we’ll hear more about the Red Dead Online update ahead of release.

As the update is only a few days away, we could have to sit tight over the weekend and try to contain our excitement!

WE’LL BE WATCHING CLOSELY! We’ll be here with all the latest on the update

For everything Red Dead Online, be sure to check back in with us.