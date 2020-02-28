Red Dead Online: March Weekly update rewards, Leaks, rumours and everything we know so far

As February draws to a close, March will bring a number of weekly updates to Rockstar’s brilliant Red Dead Online.
Expect to see discounts, bonus XP and more if the previous weekly updates are anything to go by.
While Rockstar hasn’t revealed what’s coming in March, last month’s weekly updates do give us a hint about what to expect.
Here’s everything we know far?
What is the Red Dead Online March weekly update release date?
We don’t know for sure, but there’s certainly a pattern when we look at when Rockstar released the February updates.
They seemed to drop every Tuesday of the month – meaning the first March update will land on Tuesday March 3rd.
What were all the Red Dead Online February updates?
The February updates included a ton of content, rewards and discounts released over four separate days in the month.
Keep reading to see what was included.
Feb. 25, 2020: Double Collector Role XP, Collector Item Discounts, and much more
- Those who haven’t become Collectors yet can grab a 5 Gold Bar discount on the following item:
Collector’s Bag
- Players can obtain 100% Bonus Role XP Boosts in Collector role activities.
- Madam Nazar will reward players with Double Role XP if they gather and deliver her the Gold Panners Dream Weekly Collection
To claim the reward, deliver the items directly to Madam Nazar, or sent them via Post Office.
- Get discounts on the following Collector items from Madam Nazar’s shop:
Pennington Field Shovel (30% Off)
Metal Detector (30% Off)
Refined Binoculars (30% Off)
Collector’s Maps (50% Off)
- Play Red Dead Online this week to obtain the following benefit:
5 Ranks of Club XP (Also Counts Towards Outlaw Pass Rank Progression)
- PlayStation Plus members who play Red Dead Online this week will obtain the following, free:
Moonshiner Mash Refills (x3)
Trader Resupplies (x3)
- Players who linked their Red Dead Redemption 2 Social Club accounts to Twitch Prime and claimed their benefits can obtain the following:
Polished Copper Moonshine Still Upgrade (Moonshiner)
Collector’s Bag (Non-Collectors)
Feb. 18, 2020: Extra Showdown and Race XP, Bounty Hunter Bonuses and Discounts and more
- Players can obtain 50% Bonus Role XP Boosts in certain activities, including:
All Bounty Missions
All Legendary Bounties
Bounty Hunter Free Roam Events
- Players can also obtain 50% XP Boosts in the following:
All Showdown Modes
All Races
- The featured Free Aim Series is Gun Rush: Teams.
- There’s a 30% discount on the following:
LeMat Revolver
Repeating Shotgun
Reinforced Lasso
Schofield Revolver (Bounty Hunter Variant)
Bolt-Action Rifle (Bounty Hunter Variant)
- PlayStation Plus members who play Red Dead Online this week will obtain the following, free:
Moonshiner Mash Refills (x3)
Trader Resupplies (x3)
- Those who linked their Red Dead Redemption 2 Social Club accounts to Twitch Prime and claimed their benefits will get the following:
Polished Copper Still Upgrade (Moonshiner)
Collector’s Bag (Non-Collectors)
- Do this by visiting Twitch.amazon.com/RDO.
Feb. 11, 2020: Specialist Role XP Bonuses, Lovers Collection and more
- Players can snap up 40% XP and Role XP Boosts in Role activities, including:
Sales, Moonshine Story Missions, Bootlegger Missions (Moonshiner)
Bounty Hunter Missions, Legendary Bounties (Bounty Hunter)
Sales and Resupply Missions, Stew (Trader)
Complete Collection Set Sales (Collector)
- Madam Nazar is offering a reward to players who gather and deliver her the Lovers Collection, including:
Chocolate Daisy
Yellow Gold Diamond Ring
Two of Cups Tarot Card
Either deliver the items directly to Madam Nazar, or sent them via Post Office.
- The following permanent additions to the Wheeler, Rawson & Co. Catalogue are available:
Caugherty Shirt (Men)
Charleston Top Hat
Reaves Top Hat
- The following limited-time additions to the Wheeler, Rawson & Co. Catalogue are also available :
Morning Tail Coat
Irwin Coat
Eberhart Coat
Furred Gloves
Woodland Gloves
- This week, there’s a 25% discount on:
All Moonshiner Properties (and relocation fees)
- There’s a 30% discount on:
Stew Pot
Weapons Locker
- You can also enjoy a 5 Gold Bar discount on:
Bounty Hunter License
Butcher Table
Collector’s Bag
- PlayStation Plus members who play Red Dead Online this week will get:
Moonshiner Mash Refills (x3)
Trader Resupplies (x3)
- Players who linked their Red Dead Redemption 2 Social Club accounts to Twitch Prime can get:
Polished Copper Still Upgrade (Moonshiner)
Collector’s Bag (Non-Collectors)
Feb. 4, 2020: The Bounty Hunter’s Kit, Horse Discounts and more
- Players who login to Red Dead Online between Feb. 4 and Feb. 10 can claim The Bounty Hunter’s Kit. This includes:
Free Bounty Hunter License
Bolas (x25)
Tracking Arrows (x25)
- This week, enjoy a 25% discount on:
Stable Slots
- Players can also take advantage of 40% discounts on the following:
Breton Horses (Select Coats)
Kladruber Horses (Select Coats)
Criollo Horses (Select Coats)
Norfolk Roadster Horses (Select Coats)
I’m Watching You Emote
Hat Tipping Emote
Look To Distance Emote
Hangover Emote
- PlayStation Plus members who play Red Dead Online this week will obtain the following, for free:
Moonshiner Mash Refills (x3)
Trader Resupplies (x3)
- Players who linked their Red Dead Redemption 2 Social Club accounts to Twitch Prime and claimed their benefits can get:
Polished Copper Still Upgrade (Moonshiner)
Collector’s Bag (Non-Collectors)
