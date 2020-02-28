Red Dead Online: March Weekly update rewards, Leaks, rumours and everything we know so far

As February draws to a close, March will bring a number of weekly updates to Rockstar’s brilliant Red Dead Online.

Expect to see discounts, bonus XP and more if the previous weekly updates are anything to go by.

While Rockstar hasn’t revealed what’s coming in March, last month’s weekly updates do give us a hint about what to expect.

Here’s everything we know far?

We don’t know for sure, but there’s certainly a pattern when we look at when Rockstar released the February updates.

COLLECTABLE: Double Collector XP was the big addition in February

They seemed to drop every Tuesday of the month – meaning the first March update will land on Tuesday March 3rd.

The February updates included a ton of content, rewards and discounts released over four separate days in the month.

Keep reading to see what was included.

Feb. 25, 2020: Double Collector Role XP, Collector Item Discounts, and much more

Those who haven’t become Collectors yet can grab a 5 Gold Bar discount on the following item:

Collector’s Bag

Collector’s Bag Players can obtain 100% Bonus Role XP Boosts in Collector role activities.

Madam Nazar will reward players with Double Role XP if they gather and deliver her the Gold Panners Dream Weekly Collection

To claim the reward, deliver the items directly to Madam Nazar, or sent them via Post Office.

Get discounts on the following Collector items from Madam Nazar’s shop:

Pennington Field Shovel (30% Off)

Metal Detector (30% Off)

Refined Binoculars (30% Off)

Collector’s Maps (50% Off)

READ MORE: Red Dead Online update times – weekly and daily

Play Red Dead Online this week to obtain the following benefit:

5 Ranks of Club XP (Also Counts Towards Outlaw Pass Rank Progression)

PlayStation Plus members who play Red Dead Online this week will obtain the following, free:

Moonshiner Mash Refills (x3)

Trader Resupplies (x3)

Players who linked their Red Dead Redemption 2 Social Club accounts to Twitch Prime and claimed their benefits can obtain the following:

Polished Copper Moonshine Still Upgrade (Moonshiner)

Collector’s Bag (Non-Collectors)

Feb. 18, 2020: Extra Showdown and Race XP, Bounty Hunter Bonuses and Discounts and more

Players can obtain 50% Bonus Role XP Boosts in certain activities, including:

All Bounty Missions

All Legendary Bounties

Bounty Hunter Free Roam Events

Players can also obtain 50% XP Boosts in the following:

All Showdown Modes

All Races

SHOWDOWN: Double Role XP was on offer earlier this month

The featured Free Aim Series is Gun Rush: Teams.

There’s a 30% discount on the following:

LeMat Revolver

Repeating Shotgun

Reinforced Lasso

Schofield Revolver (Bounty Hunter Variant)

Bolt-Action Rifle (Bounty Hunter Variant)

READ MORE: How to get bounty hunter kit in Red Dead Online

PlayStation Plus members who play Red Dead Online this week will obtain the following, free:

Moonshiner Mash Refills (x3)

Trader Resupplies (x3)

Those who linked their Red Dead Redemption 2 Social Club accounts to Twitch Prime and claimed their benefits will get the following:

Polished Copper Still Upgrade (Moonshiner)

Collector’s Bag (Non-Collectors)

Do this by visiting Twitch.amazon.com/RDO.

Feb. 11, 2020: Specialist Role XP Bonuses, Lovers Collection and more

Players can snap up 40% XP and Role XP Boosts in Role activities, including:

Sales, Moonshine Story Missions, Bootlegger Missions (Moonshiner)

Bounty Hunter Missions, Legendary Bounties (Bounty Hunter)

Sales and Resupply Missions, Stew (Trader)

Complete Collection Set Sales (Collector)

Madam Nazar is offering a reward to players who gather and deliver her the Lovers Collection, including:

Chocolate Daisy

Yellow Gold Diamond Ring

Two of Cups Tarot Card

Either deliver the items directly to Madam Nazar, or sent them via Post Office.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about Red Dead Online

The following permanent additions to the Wheeler, Rawson & Co. Catalogue are available:

Caugherty Shirt (Men)

Charleston Top Hat

Reaves Top Hat

The following limited-time additions to the Wheeler, Rawson & Co. Catalogue are also available :

Morning Tail Coat

Irwin Coat

Eberhart Coat

Furred Gloves

Woodland Gloves

LOVE THIS: There were plenty of romantic rewards available

This week, there’s a 25% discount on:

All Moonshiner Properties (and relocation fees)

There’s a 30% discount on:

Stew Pot

Weapons Locker

You can also enjoy a 5 Gold Bar discount on:

Bounty Hunter License

Butcher Table

Collector’s Bag

READ MORE: Everything about The Witcher 4 – Release date, storyline, characters & more

PlayStation Plus members who play Red Dead Online this week will get:

Moonshiner Mash Refills (x3)

Trader Resupplies (x3)

Players who linked their Red Dead Redemption 2 Social Club accounts to Twitch Prime can get:

Polished Copper Still Upgrade (Moonshiner)

Collector’s Bag (Non-Collectors)

Feb. 4, 2020: The Bounty Hunter’s Kit, Horse Discounts and more

Players who login to Red Dead Online between Feb. 4 and Feb. 10 can claim The Bounty Hunter’s Kit. This includes:

Free Bounty Hunter License

Bolas (x25)

Tracking Arrows (x25)

This week, enjoy a 25% discount on:

Stable Slots

Players can also take advantage of 40% discounts on the following:

Breton Horses (Select Coats)

Kladruber Horses (Select Coats)

Criollo Horses (Select Coats)

Norfolk Roadster Horses (Select Coats)

I’m Watching You Emote

Hat Tipping Emote

Look To Distance Emote

Hangover Emote

RIDE ON: Horse discounts were big at the start of Feb

PlayStation Plus members who play Red Dead Online this week will obtain the following, for free:

Moonshiner Mash Refills (x3)

Trader Resupplies (x3)

Players who linked their Red Dead Redemption 2 Social Club accounts to Twitch Prime and claimed their benefits can get:

Polished Copper Still Upgrade (Moonshiner)

Collector’s Bag (Non-Collectors)

READ MORE: All the latest news about Red Dead Online