Few sneakers are as timeless as Nike's '77 Vintage Blazer Mid, offering almost the perfect blend of retro style and modern comfort. Even better, the shoes are now available in Summit White and Malachite at an ultra-low price.

Originally $105, this fantastic sneaker deal sees these Nike trainers drop to just $72.97—that's a whopping 30% off that's hard to look past if you're in the market for a new pair of kicks.

Credit: Nike

The Blazer is one of the oldest sneakers Nike has on its roster, and even today the brand continues that legacy thanks to its timeless appeal. This model, in particular, features a vintage-inspired design with a modern twist, boasting a leather and synthetic upper in Summit White and Malachite, while the padded collar provides excellent ankle support and features exposed foam on the tongue for added style.

Nike has also utilized some clever technology to bring the Blazer into the modern era. For example, the shoe features an autoclave construction that fuses the outsole to the midsole for a more streamlined look at pays homage to the '70s release. You also get a non-marking, solid rubber outsole for traction, with the same herringbone pattern as a nod to the classics.

So, whether you're hitting the streets or making a statement at a casual outing, the Nike Blazer Mid '77 offers versatility and timeless appeal. Don't miss out on this incredible deal as a result!

