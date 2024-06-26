Score Nike Air Max 1s at Over 50% Off

The iconic Nike Air Max 1 is now on sale with a fantastic discount! You can save 21% or more on select styles, which is perfect if you're looking to add a new set of sneakers to your collection this summer. What's more, when you sign in and use the code FLASH20, you'll receive an additional 20% off.

What this means is you can potentially pick up a new set of Air Max 1s with over 50% off their retail price. Take the "White University Gold" colorway, for example, which is on sale with 37% off already, but you can grab an extra 20% off using Nike's code.

That's a pretty great sneaker deal if you ask us, but there are plenty more colorways to choose from if "White University Gold" isn't for you...

Nike

From OG red designs to more modern and unique offerings, here are all the Air Max 1s currently on sale -

Remember, use code FLASH20 to get an extra 20% off any of these excellent designs. Make sure you act fast, though, as you don't want a deal this good to pass you by!