Best cycling watch 2023

In the world of cycling, technology has become an invaluable ally for both newcomers to the sport and professionals alike. Among the arsenal of technology available, smartwatches and fitness trackers have become a popular choice, providing a wealth of data and features to enhance training, monitor progress, and elevate overall performance. However, with such an abundance of options to choose from, finding the best cycling watch to suit your needs can be tricky...

That's where we come in. We've compiled a list of amazing fitness trackers and watches that we think can take any indoor or outdoor ride to the next level based on the reviews, price, and, most important of all, features of these devices.

What features are we referring to here? Well, from heart rate monitoring and GPS navigation to advanced training metrics and smart connectivity, these watches offer a comprehensive package designed to give your training the edge. Evolved from mere timekeeping, these wrist-worn companions are powerful tools that unlock valuable insights, transforming the way you'll approach training, racing, and achieving personal goals on the saddle.

So, whether you're a seasoned pro looking for one of the best Garmin watches on the market, or you're a beginner to the sport looking for something a little cheaper, like this Wahoo ELEMNT Rival, to get you started, make sure you stick with us as we run down our top picks. Without further ado, let's get into it...

Best cycling watch

1. Garmin Forerunner 965

Best overall cycling watch

Screen Size: 47mm - Battery Life: Up to 23 days - Water Resistance: 50m - Memory: 32 GB - Weight: 53g - Screen: AMOLED - GPS: Yes - Sleep Tracking: Yes - Mobile Payments: Garmin Pay

Although typically seen as one of the best running watches on the market, this Garmin Forerunner 965 has so much more to offer than just run-tracking. It's a highly advanced multi-purpose sports watch with an abundance of features that can make keeping track of your performance easier than ever.

At a touch of a button, you'll have access to a plethora of sports, including cycling, for it to track. What does it track though? Well, the watch as a whole can monitor pretty much everything. From your heart rate, VO₂ max., stress, recovery time, sleep, plus you're distance, pace, and predicted finishing time; there's not much this watch can't do.

Adding to this, it can provide a full-colour map for you to follow, which can be particularly useful while riding through city streets or off-the-beaten-track trails. And, if that wasn't enough, it provides a training readiness score based on your sleep quality, recovery, training load, and more, plus your training status, so you know whether it's a good day to train hard and whether you're exercising productively.

With up to 23 days of battery life and a 5 ATM water-resistance rating as well, there's so much this Garmin watch has to offer to enhance your training, and we've only really scratched the surface of what this device is capable of. So, make sure you check it out for yourself if you're interested in picking up a top-tier cycling companion.

2. Wahoo ELEMNT Rival

Best budget cycling watch

Screen Size: 46.5mm - Battery Life: Up to 14 days - Water Resistance: 50m - Memory: Unspecified - Weight: 53g - Screen: 64 colour - GPS: Yes - Sleep Tracking: Yes - Mobile Payments: Yes

As touched on in the introduction, if you're a beginner to the sport, you may not want to go all-in on a cycling watch right off the bat. Fortunately, this budget-friendly Wahoo ELEMNT Rival has you covered.

It's relatively inexpensive, yet still has a ton of amazing features that can benefit your cycling. For example, it features multiple sports profiles to track your performance. And, if you're competing in a triathlon, for example, you can swap from running to cycling tracking seamlessly, without stopping the total workout time and tracked performance.

For cycling specifically, you can sync up your watch to an ELEMNT GPS Bike Computer to display your cumulative workout metrics from the watch right in front of you as you ride.

It also features a very impressive 14-day battery life and comes with a Target Plan mode where you can set your target pace, power, heart rate, and so on, and receive on-screen feedback that'll let you know whether or not you're on track with your goals. So, with these standout features a more, there's definitely a plethora of reasons why this inexpensive Wahoo watch is well worth considering.

3. Fitbit Charge 5

Best fitness tracker for cycling

Screen Size: 36.7mm - Battery Life: Up to 7 days - Water Resistance: 50m - Memory: stores data for 7 days - Weight: 28g - Screen: AMOLED - GPS: Yes - Sleep Tracking: Yes - Mobile Payments: Fitbit Pay

If you're searching for a lighter fitness tracker, we'd say you can't go too far wrong with one of the best Fitbits on the market right now in the awesome Fitbit Charge 5.

This lightweight band, weighing just 28g, comes with 20 exercise modes, allowing you to track your cycling while providing real-time statistics to monitor your performance. Additionally, it includes Active Zone Minutes, which guide you toward your target heart rate zone, ensuring you maintain the right intensity and pace as you ride.

Moreover, this device is water-resistant and boasts an impressive seven-day battery life. It also comes equipped with a built-in GPS, allowing you to accurately track your cycling routes. What's more, it provides a cardio fitness score based on your estimated fitness levels using your VO₂ max., offering insights into whether your fitness levels are improving through cycling.

It's also worth mentioning its always-on, bright, full-colour AMOLED display, which is easily readable while on the move. In addition, it offers convenient everyday benefits such as Fitbit Pay, phone notifications, and a Find My Phone feature, making it useful beyond cycling as well. Overall, this Fitbit device is a comprehensive cycling companion, with a range of features that make it a great choice for athletes.

4. Apple Watch Ultra

Best everyday smartwatch for cycling

Screen Size: 49mm - Battery Life: Up to 60 hours - Water Resistance: 100m - Memory: 32 GB - Weight: 61.3g - Screen: Retina - GPS: Yes - Sleep Tracking: Yes - Mobile Payments: Apple Pay

The Apple Watch Ultra is a versatile and feature-packed wearable device that excels in a number of key areas for cycling, training, and everyday life. For example, it provides an extensive set of workout metrics, including real-time information on your heart rate, rolling miles, average pace, and distance. These are invaluable statistics for monitoring your performance and identifying areas where you can make improvements.

What's more, its built-in GPS means it can deliver useful information about your location and route as you ride. It's also built to last, featuring a 49mm titanium case tested to MIL-STD 810 military standards, IP6X dust resistance, and a water-resistance rating that means it can be submerged up to 100m and come away still operational.

In addition to all this, the Apple Watch Ultra boasts a range of everyday functionalities as well. Its always-on Retina display ensures clear and easily-readable information at all times. It also comes with built-in microphones, meaning you can conveniently make calls directly from your watch, and it supports contactless payments through Apple Pay, making it a versatile companion for everyday life as well as cycling.

All in all, we'd say the Apple Watch Ultra is at the very top of the smartwatch game, making it an excellent choice for both cyclists and individuals seeking a top-of-the-line wearable device for everyday use.

5. Garmin Enduro 2

Best long-distance cycling watch

Screen Size: 51mm - Battery Life: Up to 550 days with solar (battery saver) - Water Resistance: 100m - Memory: 32 GB - Weight: 70g - Screen: MIP - GPS: Yes - Sleep Tracking: Yes - Mobile Payments: Garmin Pay

Our final entry is, in our opinion, the perfect companion for long-distance bike rides. The Garmin Enduro 2, as its name suggests, is built to outdo the competition in one key area - battery life.

With its solar charging lens, this watch offers an insane battery life of up to 550 days in battery saver mode. Although you probably won't be using this mode that often, the fact that it can last for nearly two years on a single charge is worth mentioning. Even in GPS mode, it has a remarkable battery life of 150 hours, ensuring it will endure multiple long-distance rides, triathlons, and more without running out of power.

In terms of tracking, the watch is equipped with TopoActive maps and NextFork map guides, enabling you to view a detailed map of your route right on your wrist. Its SatIQ technology then guarantees precise positional accuracy and comprehensive route information during your rides.

If all that wasn't enough, it can also track your usual health and performance metrics like your heart rate, pace, distance covered, and so on. It also offers detailed information on your VO₂ max., recovery time, heart rate variability, and respiration, helping you keep on top of your fitness and performance. And all of this is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the capabilities of this device. It truly stands out as an exceptional smartwatch for cycling training and racing.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

Buying a smartwatch or fitness tracker for cycling can be tricky, sometimes even leading to a ton of questions. Don't panic though, as we've answered some of the most commonly asked queries below.

What features should you look for in a cycling watch?

When choosing a cycling watch, there are several features that you should consider. Firstly, you're going to need a watch with built-in GPS functionality to accurately track your cycling routes, distance, and speed. This will, in turn, allow you to analyse your performance and monitor your progress over time.

A cycling watch with integrated heart rate monitoring sensors will also be beneficial because it can provide valuable insights into your cardiovascular performance. What's more, you can track your heart rate zones, optimise your training intensity, and monitor your overall fitness levels over time.

Consider the battery life of the watch as well, especially for longer cycling sessions or multi-day tours. Look for a watch that can last throughout your rides without requiring frequent recharging.

Something that is durable and designed to withstand various weather conditions is a must also. It should be water-resistant to handle rain, sweat, and occasional splashes during your rides ultimately.

Adding to this, some advanced cycling watches offer navigation features, including turn-by-turn directions and preloaded maps. These can be particularly useful if you frequently explore new routes or venture into unfamiliar areas.

And finally, check if the watch you're looking to buy is compatible with your smartphone, cycling computer, or any additional cycling accessories. Look for connectivity options like Bluetooth or ANT+ to easily transfer your ride data to relevant applications for analysis and sharing.

By considering these features, you can find a cycling watch that aligns with your needs and enhances your cycling experience.

How accurate are cycling watches in measuring distance and speed?

Cycling watches vary in their accuracy when it comes to measuring distance and speed. However, most modern cycling watches utilise some pretty good GPS technology to provide accurate measurements.

There are a few key points to consider here though. For example, accuracy can be affected by various factors, such as signal interference from tall buildings, dense tree cover, or tunnels. In such cases, the watch may temporarily lose or struggle to maintain a GPS signal, impacting accuracy.

Also, cycling watches may sometimes need recalibrating to improve or reobtain accuracy, especially if you've owned the watch for quite a while. Also, you may need to update your maps or watch itself from time to time to ensure the most up-to-date GPS data and tracking software, thus improving accuracy.

So, it's important to note that while cycling watches strive to provide accurate measurements, there may still be slight variations compared to more specialised devices like bike computers. Factors like GPS signal strength, positioning, and the watch's software can influence accuracy. For highly competitive or professional use, it may be beneficial to cross-reference measurements with other devices or methods to ensure the highest level of accuracy.