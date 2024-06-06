Score Major Savings on ASICS Versablast 3 Running Shoes

Running gear can be expensive, with the footwear being one of the most expensive parts. Fortunately, there's a sale on at ASICS, which means you can grab a pair of Versablast 3 running shoes at an unbeatable price.

Originally $80, these sleek and lightweight shoes are now just $59.95—a fantastic sportswear deal for anyone looking to enhance their running experience for less.

ASICS

The ASICS Versablast 3 is a top-tier running shoe that's designed with a lightweight construction, making it an ideal choice for those long runs. The shoes weigh just 7.8 ounces, ensuring you won't feel weighed down, allowing for a more effortless stride.

ASICS' Russel mesh upper helps keep the weight to a minimum too, while also keeping everything breathable for a more comfortable experience wearing the shoes. They also come with midsole foam to maintain a soft, responsive, and comfortable ride no matter how many miles you tear through.

At just under $60, it's hard to go wrong with these running shoes, especially if you're overdue an upgrade. If that's the case, make sure you check out this excellent deal using the link below.

Explore some of the best fitness deals to save money on other sporting gear.