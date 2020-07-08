WRC 9: Release date, consoles, next-gen, new rallies, pre-order, bonus content, editions, early access & more

Buckle up and check your pace notes. Nacon & KT Racing are back with WRC 9!

Motorsport is slowly returning to the world stage, just in time for WRC 9 to come roaring in!

Last year’s game was a triumph for KT Racing and Nacon.

It was one of the most challenging and rewarding official racing titles in recent memory. It tested drivers and allowed them to dive feet first into the world of WRC.

So how can they top it this year?

KT Racing and Nacon have confirmed that WRC 9 will arrive on 3 September.

The game will be available on Xbox One, PS4, and PC.

It has a later, and unspecified, release planned for Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch.

However, you can play it a little earlier than that…

Digital Deluxe Edition & early access

If you buy the Digital Deluxe Edition you get early access!

You can play from 1 September with this edition, and get a few bonuses too.

SLIDING INTO YOUR DMs: It can get sideways in a hurry

Included with this edition is a 3-month subscription to WRC+, the official streaming service for the championship, and three DLC features.

They are the 1999 Toyota Corolla WRC, a Barcelona Super Special Stage, and a boost to your Career Mode with the most experienced staff members.

Pre-order & price

You can pre-order WRC 9 now!

With a Standard Edition price of £49.99 and Digital Deluxe Edition price of £58.49 it’s a good deal.

WORLD BEATER: Slide to glory with this pre-order bonus

Pre-ordering also gets you the 1984 Audi Quattro A2 – a double-world champion car!

Pre-order on PS4 here, and on Xbox One here.

Gameplay

The first piece of gameplay is from the staggeringly beautiful Rally New Zealand, which returns to the WRC calendar after a seven-year absence.

It’s safe to say that WRC 9 retains the amazing graphics and stellar audio of last year’s game.

“Roads in New Zealand are amongst the most beautiful and the most appreciated in the Championship’s history.” says Benoit Gomes, Lead Level Designer at KT Racing.

“Famous for its fast chains of turns and a sustained pace rhythm, along with breath-taking landscapes, Rally New Zealand truly offers a particular experience.

A long preparation work allowed us to replicate, as closely as possible, the luxuriant vegetation, the light, and unique ocean views, as well as the road’s topography and surfaces, mainly composed of gravel. We’re convinced that players will enjoy taking up this challenge as much as we did in WRC 9.” concludes Benoît Gomes.

Content

KT Racing are no strangers to a challenge. After creating one of the most in-depth career modes imaginable last year they have promised “an enhanced career mode and many technical improvements”.

FOOT DOWN: Is always risky on gravel

Along with that gamers will get:

3 new rallies: Japan, New Zealand, Kenya

Over 50 official teams and their livery from the WRC, WRC 2, WRC 3 and Junior WRC

Over 15 bonus cars that have left their mark on the history of the WRC

Club system

Players can now create online championships.

The extend of the options here is unknown, but the promise to invite friends from all over the world to compete is amazing.

