Virtual Vietnam GP: Who is racing, how to watch, format, F1 2020, & more

Virtual F1 returns this weekend! Who is racing, and how can you watch the wild race?

With Formula 1 still on hold due to coronavirus, the Virtual Grand Prix Series returns this weekend to keep the racing going.

Sunday 5 April would have been the inaugural Vietnam Grand Prix around the streets of Hanoi. With that on the shelf, F1 will instead return to the Gfinity Arena for the second Virtual Grand Prix.

What can we expect from the race after the chaos and wheel-to-wheel action of the first race?

Virtual Vietnam GP… in Melbourne

LAST GASP: Will we see more last-corner action?

With the Vietnam circuit not in the F1 2019 game, and F1 2020 still a few months away, the race will actually take place in Australia.

Albert Park is a terrific semi-street circuit that is the traditional season-opener. As such it makes sense to use it place of the Hanoi circuit.

READ MORE: F1 2020 Career Mode: R&D, setups, driver promotion & more

While overtaking is tricky in the real Albert Park, in F1 2019 there are few places you can make a move. Turn 3 will be the main spot as it comes after two DRS straights.

Race format

While this is not yet confirmed, the suspicion is that it will follow the format of the wildly successful Bahrain Virtual GP.

That is an 18-minute qualifying session and a 50% race.

Some assists will be available to help the amateur racers, and default setups will be applied.

Who is racing?

STREAM SUPERSTAR: Lando Norris has become a Twitch star in the last few weeks

Another unknown.

The Mercedes pair of Stoffel Vandoorne and Esteban Gutierrez are likely to return as they have been heavily involved with sim racing over the last few weeks.

We can also expect Lando Norris to line up in his McLaren, hopefully sporting a freshly shaved head.

READ MORE: Everything there is to know about MotoGP 20

Hopefully, YouTuber Jimmy Broadbent will also return. He had a terrific race in Bahrain, cutting through the field and battling with Lando.

We will update as names are confirmed so keep checking back!

How to watch

The Virtual Vietnam GP will be broadcast live at 8pm BST on Sunday, 5 April.

You can tune in via the official Formula 1 page on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch.

While the F1 season is in some doubt, as far as we know the F1 2020 game is still on track.

Codemasters are yet to publicly announce the release date of F1 2020, but we expect it to drop at the end of June.