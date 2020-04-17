The grid is taking shape for this weekends Virtual GP. Which F1 drivers will be racing?

The Virtual Grand Prix Series is bringing racing action to fans while Formula 1 itself is on the sidelines.

This weekend sees the virtual paddock head to China to take on the exciting Shanghai International Circuit along with a new F1 driver.

After the success of the races in Bahrain and Australia, who will be signing up for the 20 spots on the grid this weekend?

Confirmed F1 drivers so far

ALL ACTION: The racing has been spectacular in the Virtual GPs

From two F1 drivers at the Virtual Bahrain GP to six at the Virtual Vietnam GP, the current grid of Formula 1 drivers have been growing more and more interested in esports and virtual racing. So who is signed up for this weekends race?

There will be six current F1 drivers racing this Sunday. Charles Leclerc returns to defend his victory in the last race, along with Alex Albon, Lando Norris, Nicholas Latifi, George Russell, and Antonio Giovinazzi.

Carlos Sainz joins the grid

McLaren will have both of their F1 drivers in the Virtual Chinese GP as Carlos Sainz joins Lando Norris.

The McLaren driver picked up his first F1 podium last season in Brazil and will be looking to impress on Sunday.

F2 driver added

Juan Manuel Correa, current F2 driver and member of the Sauber Junior Team, will be lining up on Sunday.

He will take the second seat in the Alfa Romeo team and is a new driver to the Virtual GP series.

Celebrity racers

POTM TO F1 DRIVER: Courtois is in the Virtual GP!

Every Virtual GP so far has had some celebrities. In Bahrain we saw Sir Chris Hoy and One Direction’s Liam Payne on track, and in the Virtual Vietnam GP England cricket hero Ben Stokes joined in the fun. So who have we got this time?

Real Madrid and Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois will be competing alongside Alex Albon for Red Bull.

In a statement Courtois said; “I am really happy to be racing this Sunday in the Virtual GP alongside Alex Albon for Aston Martin Red Bull Racing and to be part of the Red Bull Esports family. They’ve shared some tips with me and helped me train over the last few weeks so I’m now really looking forward to the race.” He’s looking to get in the points after putting a lot of time into F1 2019!

Complete confirmed grid

Team Driver A Driver B Mercedes TBD TBD FDA Hublot Esports Team Charles Leclerc Callum Ilott Red Bull Alex Albon Thibaut Courtois McLaren Lando Norris Carlos Sainz Racing Point TBD TBD Renault TBD TBD Haas TBD TBD Alpha Tauri TBD TBD Alfa Romeo Antonio Giovinazzi Juan Manuel Correa Williams George Russell Nicholas Latifi

